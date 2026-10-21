The Bajaj Finance share price slumped nearly 3% in early trade today, October 21. The shares are in focus after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) on Monday, October 19.

Global investment bank Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a price target of Rs 1,230 apiece. This implies an upside of over 31% from the stock’s current price of Rs 936.15 apiece. Jefferies said Bajaj Finance is amongst its top picks in the sector.

Domestic brokerages Motilal Oswal and Nuvama have maintained their ‘Buy’ ratings on the stock. Motilal Oswal has a target price of Rs 1,250 for Bajaj Finance, implying an upside of 34% from the stock’s current price of Rs 936.15 apiece. Nuvama has a price target of Rs 1,175, implying an upside of around 26%.

Bajaj Finance Q2 earnings

Bajaj Finance on Monday reported a 29% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6,367 crore for the September quarter, as its lending business expanded and net interest income increased. The figure is before minority interest, according to the company’s investor presentation released on October 19.

Assets under management rose 26% to Rs 5,84,624 crore as of September 30, 2026, from Rs 4,62,261 crore a year earlier. Profit before tax increased 29% to Rs 8,537 crore.

Jefferies on Bajaj Finance: Amongst the top picks in the sector

Strong growth in assets under management (AUM) led the growth in top line for the quarter. “Stressed loans saw a slight rise from gold loans, but mgt sees a negligible P&L impact & confirmed that AQ stays strong. Clarity on flexi-loans & banca fees will be watched & mgt is taking mitigating steps,” Jefferies said.

Bajaj Finance continues to be a strong platform, and Jefferies retained it amongst the top picks for the sector.

Jefferies said the two regulatory issues that will be monitorable are RBI‘s final directions on flexi-loans and IRDAI‘s direction on bancassurance fees. “Even as management is hopeful that regulators will take a balanced approach, they are working to mitigate product risks. We factor a 35% fall in bancassurance fees, and partly lower yields to consider some impact of restrictions on flexi-loans,” it said.

Motilal Oswal on Bajaj Finance: Sustainable earnings compounding phase

Brokerage Motilal Oswal believes Bajaj Finance is entering a phase of sustainable earnings compounding, driven by broad-based growth, resilient profitability, and improving asset quality.

The company’s management remains optimistic about the FY27 credit cost outlook and expects the full-year credit cost to remain within the H1FY27 range. This will be supported by improving portfolio performance, proactive underwriting, and prudent overlays. Motilal Oswal sees credit costs of 1.5% each in FY27 and FY28.

The brokerage has raised its FY27 and FY28 estimated earnings per share (EPS) view by 1% and 4%, respectively. This factors in stronger growth in assets under management and benefit on net interest margins (NIMs) from the proposed equity capital raising of Rs 17,500 crore, which Motilal expects to be completed by December.

“Bajaj Finance delivered a healthy quarter, with broad-based growth across segments and continued improvement in asset quality, supported by strong vintage performance and stable credit costs.

While there was some marginal asset quality deterioration, largely driven by gold loans, management remains confident of negligible ultimate credit losses. Margins declined during the quarter and could witness further (organic) contraction due to expected rise in borrowing costs,” the brokerage said.

Motilal Oswal on Bajaj Finance: Key risks

The brokerage said any potential asset quality deterioration due to weak monsoon, El Nino, and higher crude oil price pose risk to the company’s growth outlook.

If the RBI’s proposed restrictions on revolving credit are implemented in their current form, Bajaj Finance could see an impact on its AUM growth and pressure on NIMs. Lower fee income due to the proposed IRDAI regulations on insurance commissions also pose a risk.

Nuvama on Bajaj Finance: Diversified portfolio to sustain growth

Nuvama has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a target price of Rs 1,175, implying an upside of 34%. It believes accelerating growth and contained credit costs shall help Bajaj Finance sustain healthy return on assets, returns on AUM, and returns on equity.

Nuvama says the company’s diversified portfolio and proactive risk management position it well to sustain healthy growth and manage asset quality despite emerging macroeconomic headwinds.

“Management expects the AUM growth momentum to continue in FY27E (26–27%) while retaining medium-term growth guidance of 23–25% despite planned heavy capital raise. However, they expect margins to contract 10–15bp in FY27E due to repo rate hike, but better operational efficiency and credit cost should support its otherwise strong RoAuM. Management believes the regulatory impact of insurance commission capping and revolver loan is manageable and should not hurt their medium-term RoAuM guidance around 4.3–4.7%,” Nuvama said.

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