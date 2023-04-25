Bajaj Auto Q4FY23 net profit falls 2.5% to Rs 1433 crore, yet beats estimates; revenue at Rs 8904.7 crore

Bajaj Auto’s fiscal fourth quarter net profit was recorded at Rs 1433 crore, down 2.5 per cent as compared to Rs 1469 crore in the same quarter last year, beating estimates of analyst estimates. A CNBCTV18 poll had reported net profit for Bajaj Auto’s fourth quarter at Rs 1386 crore. The company’s revenue for the quarter ended March 2023 stood at Rs 8904.7 crore, up 12 per cent on-year as against Rs 7975 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year. This was supported by the sustained momentum on the domestic business that delivered strong volume-led revenue growth. “Compared to the same time last year, better foreign exchange realization, judicious pricing and a richer product mix all helped offset the drop in overall volumes arising from sluggish exports,” the company said. Bajaj Auto’s EBITDA stood at Rs 1716.6 crore for the fourth quarter.

Bajaj Auto also announced a dividend at the rate Rs 140 per share of face value of Rs 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. “The said dividend, if declared by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be credited/dispatched on or around 28 July 2023,” the company said in the regulatory filing.

Also Read PepsiCo raises annual forecasts on buoyant demand, price hikes

Bajaj Auto’s performance across segments

The domestic motorcycle sales at Bajaj Auto continued to deliver well, buoyed by the strong performance of the Pulsar portfolio and further scale up in Platina 110 ABS volumes. Also, three-wheeler sales crossed the 100K units milestone for the first-time since the pandemic, reflecting the strong rebound to pre-Covid levels for Bajaj (>100%) compared to ~45 per cent for the rest of the industry, the company said. Consolidated Bajaj Auto and Chetak Technology Limited sold a total of 8,59,728 vehicles in the fourth quarter, which includes domestic as well as export sales. This is down 12 per cent from 9,76,651 units it sold in the same quarter last year. While two-wheeler sales were down 16 per cent, CV sales were up 14 per cent on-year.

The two-wheeler major expanded its exclusive store network that now stands at 105 dealerships and 42 experience centres across 84 cities. It plans to further scale up its presence, Bajaj Auto said.