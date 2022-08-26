Bajaj Auto, M&M, Bharat Electronics among 153 stocks to hit 52-week high on BSE, 14 scrips at fresh lows

After clocking a solid start on Friday, Indian equity markets were off highs in noon deals. Benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index was up 70 points around 17,600 levels and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 250 points at 59,039 levels. Broader markets, too, reflected similar movement as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 surged up to 0.7%. M&M, Tata Steel, Titan, Infosys were top contributors to the frontline indices. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints weighed on the indices. All sectors opened in the green zone with Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank leading the pack.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on BSE

ABB India, Arman Financial Services, Asahi India Glass, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Electronics, Cantabil Retail India, CWD, Gensol Engineering, Goodluck India, Grindwell Norton, Hardwyn India, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Inflame Appliances, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, KPI Green Energy, KSB, Lumax Industries, M&M, Medicamen Biotech, NIBE, Power Mech Projects, Rainbow Children’s Medicare, Siemens, Thermax, Uflex, Vadilal Enterprises, were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on BSE. Meanwhile, Assam Entrade, Bhatia Colour Chem, Bhaskar Agrochemicals, GVK Power & Infrastructure, Jet Freight Logistics were among the stocks at fresh lows.

Stocks that hit 52-week high, low on NSE

On the National Stock Exchange, a total of 73 stocks hit 52-weeh high, while 11 securities were at new lows intraday. Adani Transmission, Bank of Baroda, Astra Microwave Products, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, City Union Bank, GP Petroleums, Hubtown, Indian Bank, Jupiter Wagons, Kshitij Polyline, Mahindra Lifespace, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NDTV, Rama Steel Tubes, Royal Orchid Hotels, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Selan Exploration Technology, Time Technoplast, TRF, Vinyl Cehmicals, Zuari Industries were among the stocks that hit 52-week high on NSE. On the flip side, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Quality ETF, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund – Motilal Oswal SP BSE Enhanced Value ETF, Sportking India, Syrma SGS Technology were among the scrips at new lows.

Volume Gainers

Rolex Rings, Uniphos Enterprises, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Aarvee Denims & Exports, Ahlada Engineers, Kalpataru Power, Cinevista, Surya Roshni, The New Assuarance Company, PDS were the volume gainers on NSE. On BSE, APL Apollo Tubes, Rolex Rings, Equitas Holdings, Surya Roshni, NDTV, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Tata Teleservices witnessed spurt in volume on Friday.