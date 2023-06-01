Bajaj Auto, Dalmia Bharat, IndusInd Bank, IDFC among 109 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 21 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the intraday session on Thursday. The NSE Nifty 50 was trading at 18,533.75 and BSE Sensex at 62,565.82. The broader market indices were trading mostly in green – Nifty 500 up 0.14%, Nifty Smallcap 100 up 1%, Nifty Midcap Select up 0.47% and Nifty Total Market up 0.16%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty fell 125 points or 0.28% to 44,003, Nifty IT rose 0.45%, Nifty Pharma jumped 0.92%, Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.82% and Nifty Realty surged 1.17%. Coal India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Adani Total Gas, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Kotak Bank, State Bank of India (SBIN), Tata Motors, Infosys and Adani Enterprises were the most active stocks on NSE.

Price Band Hitters

Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Beardsell, Nucleus Software Export, Ashiana Housing, Pressman Advertising, Goldstone Technologies, TECIL Chemicals and Hydro Power, United Polyfab Gujarat and Madhav Copper were among 92 stocks that hit the upper circuit.

Visesh Infotecnics, Goenka Diamond and Jewels, Hybrid Financial Services, SVP Global Textiles, GI Engineering Solutions, Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat), Mirza International, Latteys Industries, Infomedia Press, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Zee Learn, LCC Infotech and Lorenzini Apparels were among 34 stocks that hit the lower price band.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

3M India, ACE Action Construction Equipment, Andhra Cements, Arman Financial Services, Arrow Greentech, Arvind, Arvind SmartSpaces, Ashiana Housing, Avalon Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Bharat Bijlee, Beardsell, Bharat Wire Ropes, Bhartiya International, Birla Cable, Birla Corporation, Can Fin Homes, CCL Products (India), Centum Electronics, Choice International, Control Print, Craftsman Automation, CRISIL, Dalmia Bharat, Delta Corp, Dev Information Technology, eMudhra, EPL, Exide Industries, Expleo Solutions, Force Motors, Foseco India, Firstsource Solutions, Geekay Wires, Godrej Consumer Products, Gravita India, Hardwyn India, Hariom Pipe Industries, Healthcare Global Enterprises, Hindware Home Innovation, Ice Make Refrigeration, Indo Count Industries, IDFC, IDFC First Bank, Indo Tech Transformers, IndusInd Bank, ITD Cementation India, Inox Wind Energy, IZMO, Jindal Saw, JITF Infralogistics, Kirloskar Brothers, KPIT Technologies, L&T Finance Holdings, Lupin, Magnum Ventures, Manaksia, Man Industries (India), Manorama Industries, Marico, Marshall Machines, Global Health, Menon Bearings, MIC Electronics, Mold-Tek Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Newgen Software Technologies, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd, NMDC Steel, Nucleus Software Exports, Olectra Greentech, Persistent Systems, Power Finance Corporation, Pressman Advertising, Revathi Equipment, Ramkrishna Forgings, Roto Pumps, R Systems International, Safari Industries (India), Sandhar Technologies, Satin Creditcare Network, Servotech Power Systems, Shanthi Gears, SML Isuzu, Sonata Software, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Stylam Industries, Sundram Fasteners, Syngene International, TD Power Systems, Tega Industries, Thangamayil Jewellery, TIPS Industries, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Ugro Capital, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Westlife Foodworld, Wonderla Holidays, Zensar Technologies and Zen Technologies were among 109 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Art Nirman, Equippp Social Impact Technologies, Lagnam Spintex, Sheetal Cool Products, ARSS Infrastructure Projects, Bkm Industries, Future Enterprises, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Gayatri Projects, Godha Cab Insulat, Goenka Diamond and Jewels, Housing Development and Infrastructure, Praxis Home Retail, Reliance Communications, Rolta India, Setubandhan Infrastructure, Silly Monks Entertainment, Siti Networks, Sintex Plastics Technology and Viji Finance were among 21 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Silgo Retail, Andhra Cements, EPL, Eurotex Industries and Exports, Ashiana Housing, Nureca, Kanpur Plastipack, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corporation, Bhartiya International, SEPC, Signet Industries, Aarti Drugs, Akshar Spintex, Mtar Technologies, Dodla Dairy, Vaswani Industries, V2 Retail, The South Indian Bank, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Swaraj Engines, Shah Alloys, Kalyani Forge and Sansera Engineering were among the volume gainers.