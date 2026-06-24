Bajaj Auto buyback record date today: What it means for investors and key ratios to track
Bajaj Auto's Rs 5,632 crore buyback enters a crucial phase as the record date arrives. Here's everything shareholders need to know about eligibility, buyback price, acceptance ratio, retail quota and the upcoming tender offer process.
For Bajaj Auto shareholders, June 24, that is, today is an important day. The company’s much-awaited share buyback has now moved into its next phase. It is important for investors to note that today is the record date for determining who will be eligible to participate in the offer.
The buyback has drawn significant attention because the company is offering Rs 12,000 per share, a premium over recent market prices.
Let’s take a look at the the key details every investors need to know about this auto sector stock buyback –
Why today’s date matters for investors
In simple words, the record date is the cut-off date used by the company to identify eligible shareholders.
Investors who held Bajaj Auto shares at the close of trading on June 23 will be considered eligible for the buyback. Based on the company’s shareholder records as of June 24, eligible investors will be allowed to tender shares when the buyback window opens next month.
The buyback was announced in May alongside the company’s March quarter earnings and is being conducted through the tender offer route.
For many investors, the most important figure is not the buyback price but the acceptance ratio.
The acceptance ratio determines how many of the tendered shares the company will actually buy back from shareholders. This depends on overall participation levels as well as the number of shares offered under different investor categories.
As per the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, 15% of the total buyback offer has been reserved for retail shareholders. This translates into approximately 7.04 lakh shares worth around Rs 845 crore.
What happened in the previous buyback?
Investors are also drawing comparisons with Bajaj Auto’s 2024 buyback.In that offer, the company repurchased shares at Rs 10,000 per share through the tender offer route. The retail entitlement ratio was set at seven shares for every 27 shares held, while the final acceptance ratio eventually stood at roughly 25% to 30%.
Comparison with Bajaj Auto’s 2024 Buyback
Particulars
2024 Buyback
2026 Buyback
Buyback Size
Rs 4,000 crore
Rs 5,632.8 crore
Buyback Price
Rs 10,000/share
Rs 12,000/share
Equity Bought Back
1.41%
1.68%
Retail Entitlement
7 shares for every 27 held
Yet to be announced
Acceptance Ratio
25%-30%
To be determined
What investors need to watch next
The final outcome will depend on how many shareholders choose to participate. With the buyback price having already been announced, the eventual returns for investors will largely be influenced by the acceptance ratio. Moreover, it will also depend on the overall participation levels during the offer period.
Disclaimer: The details regarding the Bajaj Auto share buyback are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice or a solicitation to buy, sell, or tender securities. Corporate actions such as buybacks involve market risks, fluctuating acceptance ratios, and specific tax implications that vary by investor profile. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or financial expert before making any decisions related to this offer. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.