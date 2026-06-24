For Bajaj Auto shareholders, June 24, that is, today is an important day. The company’s much-awaited share buyback has now moved into its next phase. It is important for investors to note that today is the record date for determining who will be eligible to participate in the offer.

The buyback has drawn significant attention because the company is offering Rs 12,000 per share, a premium over recent market prices.

Let’s take a look at the the key details every investors need to know about this auto sector stock buyback –

Why today’s date matters for investors

In simple words, the record date is the cut-off date used by the company to identify eligible shareholders.

Investors who held Bajaj Auto shares at the close of trading on June 23 will be considered eligible for the buyback. Based on the company’s shareholder records as of June 24, eligible investors will be allowed to tender shares when the buyback window opens next month.

The buyback was announced in May alongside the company’s March quarter earnings and is being conducted through the tender offer route.

A look at the buyback numbers

Bajaj Auto plans to repurchase up to 46.94 lakh equity shares at a fixed price of Rs 12,000 per share.

At this price, the total buyback size works out to approximately Rs 5,632.8 crore. This also marks it as the largest share repurchase programme undertaken by the company so far.

Bajaj Auto Buyback 2026: Key details

Particulars Details Buyback Size Rs 5,632.8 crore Buyback Price Rs 12,000 per share Record Date June 24, 2026 Shares to be Bought Back 46.94 lakh shares Percentage of Equity Capital 1.68% Retail Reservation 7.04 lakh shares Retail Reserved Value Rs 845 crore Tendering Period July 1 to July 7, 2026

How the tender offer will work

The buyback will be conducted through the tender offer mechanism, where eligible shareholders can offer their shares directly to the company at the specified price.

The tendering window is scheduled to open on July 1 and will remain available until July 7.

One of the interesting things to watch of this buyback is that promoters and promoter group entities indicated they do not intend to participate.

Now what this means is that the calculation of entitlement ratios will be based on public shareholders, which could have an impact on the final acceptance levels.

What retail investors are watching closely

For many investors, the most important figure is not the buyback price but the acceptance ratio.

The acceptance ratio determines how many of the tendered shares the company will actually buy back from shareholders. This depends on overall participation levels as well as the number of shares offered under different investor categories.

As per the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regulations, 15% of the total buyback offer has been reserved for retail shareholders. This translates into approximately 7.04 lakh shares worth around Rs 845 crore.

What happened in the previous buyback?

Investors are also drawing comparisons with Bajaj Auto’s 2024 buyback.In that offer, the company repurchased shares at Rs 10,000 per share through the tender offer route. The retail entitlement ratio was set at seven shares for every 27 shares held, while the final acceptance ratio eventually stood at roughly 25% to 30%.

Comparison with Bajaj Auto’s 2024 Buyback

Particulars 2024 Buyback 2026 Buyback Buyback Size Rs 4,000 crore Rs 5,632.8 crore Buyback Price Rs 10,000/share Rs 12,000/share Equity Bought Back 1.41% 1.68% Retail Entitlement 7 shares for every 27 held Yet to be announced Acceptance Ratio 25%-30% To be determined

What investors need to watch next

The final outcome will depend on how many shareholders choose to participate. With the buyback price having already been announced, the eventual returns for investors will largely be influenced by the acceptance ratio. Moreover, it will also depend on the overall participation levels during the offer period.

Disclaimer: The details regarding the Bajaj Auto share buyback are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial advice or a solicitation to buy, sell, or tender securities. Corporate actions such as buybacks involve market risks, fluctuating acceptance ratios, and specific tax implications that vary by investor profile. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or financial expert before making any decisions related to this offer. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.