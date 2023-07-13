Bajaj Auto, BHEL, Tech Mahindra, RBL Bank among 154 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 16 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex made new all-time highs on Thursday. In the intraday trade, Nifty 50 surged 156.35 points or 0.85% to 19,549.65 and 30-share Sensex jumped 602.57 points or 0.92% to 65,996.47. Among the broader market indices – Nifty Next 50 rose 0.31%, Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.26%, Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 0.43% and Nifty Total Market surged 0.66%. In sectoral indices, Nifty Bank jumped 0.78%, Nifty Financial Service surged 0.96%, Nifty Auto gained 0.15%, Nifty FMCG gained 0.08% and Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.43%.

HDFC Bank, Zomato, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Zen Technologies, Infosys, Prestige Estates Projects, and Delta Corp were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

3M India, 5Paisa Capital, 63 moons technologies, ABB India, Ador Welding, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Anand Rathi Wealth, Ashiana Housing, Ashoka Metcast, Avalon Technologies, AXISCADES Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Banco Products (I), Bharat Bijlee, Black Box, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Wire Ropes, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Aditya Birla Money, BLS International Services, BIRLASOFT, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, CMS Info Systems, Colgate Palmolive (India), CSB Bank, Data Patterns (India), D.B.Corp, Deep Industries, De Nora India, Dreamfolks Services, Dynamic Cables, Engineers India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Exide Industries, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Geekay Wires, Global Vectra Helicorp, Godrej Properties, Gokaldas Exports, Goldstone Technologies, Goodyear India, Gravita India, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Himatsingka Seide, Hindware Home Innovation, HPL Electric & Power, Himadri Speciality Chemical, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Indo Count Industries, IFGL Refractories, Indian Hume Pipe Company, ION Exchange (India), ITD Cementation India, Jai Balaji Industries, Jindal Saw, Kajaria Ceramics, Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries, Kellton Tech Solutions, Kesoram Industries, Kfin Technologies, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, Kewal Kiran Clothing, La Opala RG, Lloyds Steels Industries, Lumax Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Manaksia Aluminium Company, Marine Electricals (India), Marksans Pharma, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Metro Brands, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, MIRC Electronics, Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Mtar Technologies, Munjal Showa, Muthoot Capital Services, Muthoot Finance, Ndr Auto Components, NLC India, Novartis India, NRB Bearing, Olectra Greentech, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Orchid Pharma, Patel Engineering, PB Fintech, Polycab India, Power Mech Projects, Prakash Industries, Premier Explosives, PTL Enterprises, Raymond, Rane Brake Lining, RBL Bank, Refex Industries, ROUTE MOBILE, RPG Life Sciences, R Systems International, Sanghi Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Synergy Green Industries, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Shriram Finance, SKF India, The South Indian Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sunflag Iron And Steel Company, Supreme Industries, Syngene International, Syrma SGS Technology, Tanla Platforms, TD Power Systems, Tech Mahindra, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Tejas Networks, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Trigyn Technologies, Transformers And Rectifiers (India), Ujjivan Financial Services, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Uniparts India, Venus Pipes & Tubes, V.S.T Tillers Tractors, WESTLIFE FOODWORLD, Windlas Biotech, Zensar Technologies, and Zydus Lifesciences were were among 154 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Atam Valves, Bohra Industries, Jet Airways (India), Latteys Industries, Sadhana Nitrochem, UPL, Arshiya, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Dangee Dums, Ortel Communications, Paras Petrofils, and Tirupati Forge were among 16 stocks that hit 52-week lows.

Volume Gainers

Vipul, Prestige Estates Projects, Vimta Labs, Anand Rathi Wealth, Aro Granite Industries, Ashoka Metcast, Trigyn Technologies, Symphony, Kalyani Steels, and Tanla Platforms were among the volume gainers.