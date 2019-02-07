Bajaj Allianz ties up with TCS, Infosys

This includes core platform and increasing digitalization, he said. They were looking at improving efficiency, speed to market, flexibility, he said. This will be a long process but the shift has started and it will take five to six years, Sreenivasan said.

After handling most of its IT requirements in-house since inception, Bajaj Finserv, for the first time, will be outsourcing the vertical of two of its insurance companies.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the insurance business of the Bajaj group’s 74 percent stake in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC).

Bajaj Finserv CFO S Sreenivasan said they are looking to scale up their insurance business and are investing in technology. After meeting their technology needs in-house for 17 years, they have now tied up with TCS for supporting BAGIC, the general insurance business. For BALIC, the life insurance business, they have tied up with Infosys.

