Here's the live share price of BAG Convergence along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of BAG Convergence has gained 0.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.78%.
BAG Convergence’s current P/E of 20.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|BAG Convergence
|-2.68
|-4.68
|-13.80
|2.78
|2.78
|0.92
|0.55
|Nazara Technologies
|-4.45
|-9.52
|5.62
|-9.33
|11.83
|25.47
|5.29
|Bodhi Tree Multimedia
|-7.17
|-10.38
|-16.39
|-20.21
|-19.20
|-26.05
|42.33
Over the last one year, BAG Convergence has gained 2.78% compared to peers like Nazara Technologies (11.83%), Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-19.20%). From a 5 year perspective, BAG Convergence has underperformed peers relative to Nazara Technologies (5.29%) and Bodhi Tree Multimedia (42.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.42
|113.86
|10
|113.51
|113.81
|20
|113.43
|114.13
|50
|117.15
|115.91
|100
|114.99
|0
|200
|57.5
|0
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the BAG Convergence fact sheet for more information
BAG Convergence Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22121DL2007PLC161935 and registration number is 161935. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Digital Entertainment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BAG Convergence is ₹109.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BAG Convergence is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of BAG Convergence is ₹231.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of BAG Convergence are ₹111.05 and ₹108.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BAG Convergence stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BAG Convergence is ₹139.00 and 52-week low of BAG Convergence is ₹95.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The BAG Convergence has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, -8.33% for the past month, -12.94% over 3 months, 2.78% over 1 year, 0.92% across 3 years, and 0.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BAG Convergence are 20.47 and 4.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.