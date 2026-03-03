Facebook Pixel Code
BAG Convergence Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAG CONVERGENCE

Smallcap | NSE
Here's the live share price of BAG Convergence along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹109.00 Closed
-3.54₹ -4.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
BAG Convergence Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹108.05₹111.05
₹109.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.75₹139.00
₹109.00
Open Price
₹111.05
Prev. Close
₹113.00
Volume
12,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of BAG Convergence has gained 0.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2.78%.

BAG Convergence’s current P/E of 20.47x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

BAG Convergence Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
BAG Convergence		-2.68-4.68-13.802.782.780.920.55
Nazara Technologies		-4.45-9.525.62-9.3311.8325.475.29
Bodhi Tree Multimedia		-7.17-10.38-16.39-20.21-19.20-26.0542.33

Over the last one year, BAG Convergence has gained 2.78% compared to peers like Nazara Technologies (11.83%), Bodhi Tree Multimedia (-19.20%). From a 5 year perspective, BAG Convergence has underperformed peers relative to Nazara Technologies (5.29%) and Bodhi Tree Multimedia (42.33%).

BAG Convergence Financials

BAG Convergence Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.42113.86
10113.51113.81
20113.43114.13
50117.15115.91
100114.990
20057.50

BAG Convergence Share Holding Pattern

BAG Convergence Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the BAG Convergence fact sheet for more information

About BAG Convergence

BAG Convergence Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U22121DL2007PLC161935 and registration number is 161935. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Digital Entertainment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Anuradha Prasad Shukla
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vijender Negi
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Shashi Shekhar Mishra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Priya Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Arshit Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Chandan Kumar Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on BAG Convergence Share Price

What is the share price of BAG Convergence?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for BAG Convergence is ₹109.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is BAG Convergence?

The BAG Convergence is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of BAG Convergence?

The market cap of BAG Convergence is ₹231.28 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of BAG Convergence?

Today’s highest and lowest price of BAG Convergence are ₹111.05 and ₹108.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of BAG Convergence?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which BAG Convergence stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of BAG Convergence is ₹139.00 and 52-week low of BAG Convergence is ₹95.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the BAG Convergence performed historically in terms of returns?

The BAG Convergence has shown returns of -3.54% over the past day, -8.33% for the past month, -12.94% over 3 months, 2.78% over 1 year, 0.92% across 3 years, and 0.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of BAG Convergence?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of BAG Convergence are 20.47 and 4.84 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

