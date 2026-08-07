What is the share price of Bafna Pharmaceuticals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹290.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Bafna Pharmaceuticals? The Bafna Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals? The market cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹686.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Bafna Pharmaceuticals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Bafna Pharmaceuticals are ₹290.20 and ₹284.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bafna Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹288.65 and 52-week low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹77.01 as on .

How has the Bafna Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns? The Bafna Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 36.98% for the past month, 118.77% over 3 months, 258.63% over 1 year, 48.82% across 3 years, and 14.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals are -27.76 and 40.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global