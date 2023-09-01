Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|12.76
|-9.25
|9.04
|-9.77
|336.17
|412.50
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1995PLC030698 and registration number is 030698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹242.48 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 14.85 and PB ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 3.3 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹102.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹124.45 and 52-week low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹77.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.