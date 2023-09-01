Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹102.50 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.50₹102.50
₹102.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.05₹124.45
₹102.50
Open Price
₹102.50
Prev. Close
₹102.50
Volume
866

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1102.5
  • R2102.5
  • R3102.5
  • Pivot
    102.5
  • S1102.5
  • S2102.5
  • S3102.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5101.09104.72
  • 10101.99101.76
  • 20101.7499.19
  • 50107.5495.88
  • 100111.2394.85
  • 200123.2598.47

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
012.76-9.259.04-9.77336.17412.50
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Share Holdings

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1995PLC030698 and registration number is 030698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. S Hemalatha
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Sachdeva
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Akila C Raju
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. R Chitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. B Kamlesh Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. P K Sundaresan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The market cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹242.48 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 14.85 and PB ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 3.3 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹102.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹124.45 and 52-week low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is ₹77.05 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data