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Bafna Pharmaceuticals Share Price

NSE
BSE

BAFNA PHARMACEUTICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Bafna Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹290.20 Closed
1.99₹ 5.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Bafna Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹284.55₹290.20
₹290.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.01₹288.65
₹290.20
Open Price
₹284.55
Prev. Close
₹284.55
Volume
1,388

Source: Dion Global

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Bafna Pharmaceuticals		8.3636.98118.77136.61258.6348.8214.76
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Bafna Pharmaceuticals has gained 258.63% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bafna Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5263.49273.47
10252.43262.86
20234.26246.15
50197.35212.05
100161.12183.02
200153.63157.08

Source: Dion Global

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Bafna Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.34%, and public shareholding unchanged at 15.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Bafna Pharmaceuticals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTBafna Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On August 11, 2026
Jul 09, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTBafna Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 22, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTBafna Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jun 22, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTBafna Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
May 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST ISTBafna Pharma. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Bafna Pharmaceuticals

Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1995PLC030698 and registration number is 030698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. S Hemalatha
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vinayak Dinesh Dendukuri
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Upendar Mekala Reddy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Akila C Raju
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. R Chitra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Navin Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Bafna Pharmaceuticals Share Price

What is the share price of Bafna Pharmaceuticals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹290.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Bafna Pharmaceuticals?

The Bafna Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals?

The market cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹686.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Bafna Pharmaceuticals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Bafna Pharmaceuticals are ₹290.20 and ₹284.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bafna Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹288.65 and 52-week low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹77.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Bafna Pharmaceuticals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Bafna Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 36.98% for the past month, 118.77% over 3 months, 258.63% over 1 year, 48.82% across 3 years, and 14.76% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals are -27.76 and 40.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Bafna Pharmaceuticals News

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