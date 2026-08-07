Here's the live share price of Bafna Pharmaceuticals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Bafna Pharmaceuticals
|8.36
|36.98
|118.77
|136.61
|258.63
|48.82
|14.76
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Bafna Pharmaceuticals has gained 258.63% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Bafna Pharmaceuticals has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|263.49
|273.47
|10
|252.43
|262.86
|20
|234.26
|246.15
|50
|197.35
|212.05
|100
|161.12
|183.02
|200
|153.63
|157.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Bafna Pharmaceuticals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 9.34%, and public shareholding unchanged at 15.66% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Bafna Pharma. - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On August 11, 2026
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Bafna Pharma. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 22, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Bafna Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jun 22, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Bafna Pharma. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Retirement
|May 30, 2026, 12:25 AM IST IST
|Bafna Pharma. - Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24294TN1995PLC030698 and registration number is 030698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 145.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.66 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹290.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bafna Pharmaceuticals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹686.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Bafna Pharmaceuticals are ₹290.20 and ₹284.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Bafna Pharmaceuticals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹288.65 and 52-week low of Bafna Pharmaceuticals is ₹77.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Bafna Pharmaceuticals has shown returns of 1.99% over the past day, 36.98% for the past month, 118.77% over 3 months, 258.63% over 1 year, 48.82% across 3 years, and 14.76% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Bafna Pharmaceuticals are -27.76 and 40.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global