Bad news for Essel Infra! 11 of its toll projects downgraded by Care Ratings

The ratings for most of the companies stand revised from Care BB (SO) to Care C (CE) negative as the issuers are not cooperating.

CARE Ratings has downgraded bank facilities of 11 toll projects where Essel Infraprojects is a guarantor to the tune of over Rs 4,500 crore. The ratings for most of the companies stand revised from Care BB (SO) to Care C (CE) negative as the issuers are not cooperating. The rating agency said that in line with the extant Sebi guidelines, it has reviewed the rating on the basis of the best available information, which however, was not sufficient to arrive at a fair rating.

Some of the toll road projects include Essel Gwalior Shivpuri Toll Roads and Essel Ahmedabad Godhra Tollroads (EAGTL) amounting to Rs 1,090 crore and Rs 772.64 crore, respectively. Care has been seeking information from EAGTL to monitor the rating(s) vide e-mail communications/letters dated June 17, 2019, June 14, 2019, June 7, 2019, May 15, 2019, May 7, 2019, and phone calls. “However, despite our repeated requests, EAGTL and the corporate guarantor, Essel Infraprojects (EIL, rated CARE A4, issuer not cooperating) have not provided the requisite information for monitoring the ratings, including monthly ‘no default statement’ (NDS).”

The rating on EAGTL’s bank facilities will now be denoted as CARE C (CE); negative; issuer not cooperating. “Subsequently, the rating has also been removed from credit watch,” Care said in a press release on June 28.

Negative outlook by the rating agency has been assigned to EAGTL as the SPV has sizeable dependency on its sponsor. Further absence of any liquidity cushion and weakening of the credit profile of sponsor limits financial flexibility to meet the impending debt repayments. The outlook will be revised to stable in case the SPV generates sufficient cash flow to support its operations (including the debt obligations) and/or EIL provides requisite support in a timely manner.

Other toll projects include Mhow Ghatabillod Toll Roads, Mukarba Chowk-Panipat Toll Roads and Damoh Jabalpur Toll Roads, among others. In January this year, the share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Dish TV fell sharply in the range of 26-33%, primarily on reports of pledged shares of promoters being invoked and sold. Mutual funds had invested in the debt instruments of Essel’s infrastructure projects and are holding shares of Zee and its subsidiaries as collateral.

This resulted in security cover against our exposures falling below the prescribed threshold as per the NCD documents. For several infra projects, the promoter has stood as a guarantor and provided collateral in the form of shares. However, the promoters conveyed their inability to provide additional equity shares as most of their domestic shareholding was already pledged. Consequently, a meeting was held between the promoters and group of lenders and it was agreed to provide additional time to promoters to complete their ongoing strategic sale plan of Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares. Lenders are understood to have granted the Essel Group companies a moratorium till around September 2019 by which time the fund houses expect the repayments.

HDFC Mutual Fund had rolled over one of its fixed maturity plans (FMPs), which have investments in two Essel group companies. According to the portfolio disclosure as on March 2019, HDFC Fixed Maturity Plan — 1,168 Days — February 2016 (1) which was extended by over a year have invested around Rs 66.49 crore in Edisons Infrapower & Multiventures and Spirit Infrapower & Multiventures, group companies of Essel. Before that, Kotak Mutual Fund had conveyed to its investors that the fund may not be able to pay entire redemption amount for the Kotak FMP Series 127, which matured on April 8.