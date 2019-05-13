Back with a bang: Bitcoin climbs above $7,000 as cryptocurrency rally extends

Published: May 13, 2019 8:14:34 AM

Bitcoin advanced 11% from Friday to $6,957.73 as of 9:01 a.m. Tokyo time, having earlier hit $7,585, according to Bitstamp pricing. The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is up 7.6%.

Separately, Binance last week said hackers withdrew 7,000 Bitcoins worth about million via a single transaction in a “large scale security breach,” the latest in a long line of thefts in the digital currency space.
Bitcoin climbed to the highest since September, briefly surpassing $7,000, as a rally in cryptocurrencies gathered pace in trading over the weekend.
The largest cryptocurrency is on a tear after trading closer to $5,000 at the start of May and has more than doubled since mid-December. Still, it remains a long way off its 2017 peak that topped $19,000.
The future of virtual currencies remains a contentious debate amid heat from regulators and news of a hack on one large exchange. New York Attorney General Letitia James last month alleged an $850 million cover-up by the companies behind virtual currency Tether and Bitfinex — one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges.
