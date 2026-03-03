Facebook Pixel Code
Baba Food Processing (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

BABA FOOD PROCESSING (INDIA)

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Baba Food Processing (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.60 Closed
1.39₹ 0.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Baba Food Processing (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹25.25₹26.00
₹25.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.30₹49.50
₹25.60
Open Price
₹25.25
Prev. Close
₹25.25
Volume
4,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Baba Food Processing (India) has declined 18.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.61%.

Baba Food Processing (India)’s current P/E of 9.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Baba Food Processing (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Baba Food Processing (India)		2.40-1.35-18.08-32.72-45.53-29.22-18.73
Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.301.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.10
Orkla India		-0.545.90-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.20-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.301.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.80-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.4011.2549.97
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.10-5.9522.2712.097.09
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.50-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84

Over the last one year, Baba Food Processing (India) has declined 45.53% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Baba Food Processing (India) has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).

Baba Food Processing (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Baba Food Processing (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.9625.5
1025.7525.82
2026.4226.65
5029.728.95
10032.2831.84
20036.9136.71

Baba Food Processing (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Baba Food Processing (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Baba Food Processing (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Baba Food Processing (India) fact sheet for more information

About Baba Food Processing (India)

Baba Food Processing (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311JH2015PLC002849 and registration number is 002849. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Yogesh Kumar Sahu
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Agrawal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Binita Sahu
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Sasmita Mohanty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanchit Jaiswal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Lakhotia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Baba Food Processing (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Baba Food Processing (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baba Food Processing (India) is ₹25.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Baba Food Processing (India)?

The Baba Food Processing (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baba Food Processing (India)?

The market cap of Baba Food Processing (India) is ₹41.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Baba Food Processing (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Baba Food Processing (India) are ₹26.00 and ₹25.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baba Food Processing (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baba Food Processing (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baba Food Processing (India) is ₹49.50 and 52-week low of Baba Food Processing (India) is ₹24.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Baba Food Processing (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Baba Food Processing (India) has shown returns of 1.39% over the past day, -10.33% for the past month, -24.82% over 3 months, -46.61% over 1 year, -29.22% across 3 years, and -18.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baba Food Processing (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baba Food Processing (India) are 9.71 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Baba Food Processing (India) News

