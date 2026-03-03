Here's the live share price of Baba Food Processing (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Baba Food Processing (India) has declined 18.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.61%.
Baba Food Processing (India)’s current P/E of 9.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Baba Food Processing (India)
|2.40
|-1.35
|-18.08
|-32.72
|-45.53
|-29.22
|-18.73
|Nestle India
|-3.05
|-2.16
|3.04
|7.11
|17.11
|11.53
|8.92
|Britannia Industries
|-3.30
|1.31
|2.31
|0.86
|29.64
|10.54
|11.35
|Bikaji Foods International
|0.36
|-4.98
|-9.55
|-19.59
|-3.58
|20.23
|14.73
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.03
|-9.54
|-9.71
|-18.62
|22.87
|9.39
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|-0.54
|5.90
|-4.94
|-18.63
|-18.63
|-6.64
|-4.04
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.49
|-14.36
|-22.38
|-26.97
|-24.06
|24.09
|20.48
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.46
|-0.76
|-9.05
|-9.08
|-7.69
|-5.28
|1.96
|Gopal Snacks
|0.68
|-4.20
|-11.36
|-20.11
|8.33
|-7.11
|-4.33
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.25
|-9.56
|-5.67
|3.16
|-2.76
|9.17
|8.67
|ADF Foods
|-8.49
|-6.29
|-5.65
|-13.87
|-16.93
|9.30
|1.94
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.86
|-4.36
|-14.64
|-26.26
|-16.42
|-7.85
|-13.21
|HMA Agro Industries
|-5.72
|-3.71
|-15.80
|-17.18
|-21.27
|-24.49
|-15.51
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-3.82
|-12.18
|-19.34
|-10.72
|99.82
|29.07
|42.91
|Krishival Foods
|-0.83
|-4.36
|-30.22
|-26.09
|39.43
|8.47
|49.73
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-3.63
|-9.34
|6.67
|-2.94
|24.45
|15.11
|18.08
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.65
|-9.88
|-14.92
|-52.35
|-38.40
|11.25
|49.97
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-4.63
|0.32
|23.10
|-5.95
|22.27
|12.09
|7.09
|Foods & Inns
|-4.75
|-7.98
|-24.11
|-36.75
|-36.50
|-23.62
|-8.57
|Proventus Agrocom
|0
|-4.46
|-6.25
|22.76
|-3.99
|11.66
|6.84
Over the last one year, Baba Food Processing (India) has declined 45.53% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Baba Food Processing (India) has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.96
|25.5
|10
|25.75
|25.82
|20
|26.42
|26.65
|50
|29.7
|28.95
|100
|32.28
|31.84
|200
|36.91
|36.71
In the latest quarter, Baba Food Processing (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Baba Food Processing (India) fact sheet for more information
Baba Food Processing (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Jharkand, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15311JH2015PLC002849 and registration number is 002849. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baba Food Processing (India) is ₹25.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Baba Food Processing (India) is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Baba Food Processing (India) is ₹41.80 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Baba Food Processing (India) are ₹26.00 and ₹25.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baba Food Processing (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baba Food Processing (India) is ₹49.50 and 52-week low of Baba Food Processing (India) is ₹24.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Baba Food Processing (India) has shown returns of 1.39% over the past day, -10.33% for the past month, -24.82% over 3 months, -46.61% over 1 year, -29.22% across 3 years, and -18.73% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baba Food Processing (India) are 9.71 and 0.68 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.