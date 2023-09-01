What is the Market Cap of Baba Arts Ltd.? The market cap of Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹86.05 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Baba Arts Ltd.? P/E ratio of Baba Arts Ltd. is 72.36 and PB ratio of Baba Arts Ltd. is 3.68 as on .

What is the share price of Baba Arts Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹16.39 as on .