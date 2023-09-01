Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Baba Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1999PLC119177 and registration number is 119177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹86.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Baba Arts Ltd. is 72.36 and PB ratio of Baba Arts Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹16.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baba Arts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹22.55 and 52-week low of Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹11.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.