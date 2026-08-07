Here's the live share price of Baba Arts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Baba Arts
|4.92
|-11.91
|4.09
|61.83
|68.80
|0.84
|-3.13
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Baba Arts has gained 68.80% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Baba Arts has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.18
|14.47
|10
|14.1
|14.44
|20
|14.98
|14.59
|50
|14.52
|14.47
|100
|14.22
|13.72
|200
|11.33
|12.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Baba Arts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Baba Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Approval Of Board Report, 2.To Consider Seeking The Approval Of Members Of The Co
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:53 PM IST IST
|Baba Arts - Results-Unaudited Financial Results Quarter Ended June 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Baba Arts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 28Th July 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Baba Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 05:56 AM IST IST
|Baba Arts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Baba Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1999PLC119177 and registration number is 119177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baba Arts is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baba Arts is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Baba Arts is ₹76.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Baba Arts are ₹14.82 and ₹14.09.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baba Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baba Arts is ₹17.24 and 52-week low of Baba Arts is ₹6.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Baba Arts has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -11.91% for the past month, 4.09% over 3 months, 68.8% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and -3.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baba Arts are 121.54 and 2.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global