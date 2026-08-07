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Baba Arts Share Price

NSE
BSE

BABA ARTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Baba Arts along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.50 Closed
-3.27₹ -0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Baba Arts Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.09₹14.82
₹14.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.01₹17.24
₹14.50
Open Price
₹14.69
Prev. Close
₹14.99
Volume
3,582

Source: Dion Global

Baba Arts Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Baba Arts		4.92-11.914.0961.8368.800.84-3.13
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Baba Arts has gained 68.80% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Baba Arts has underperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

Baba Arts Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Baba Arts Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.1814.47
1014.114.44
2014.9814.59
5014.5214.47
10014.2213.72
20011.3312.44

Source: Dion Global

Baba Arts Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Baba Arts remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Baba Arts Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTBaba Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for 1. Approval Of Board Report, 2.To Consider Seeking The Approval Of Members Of The Co
Jul 28, 2026, 10:53 PM IST ISTBaba Arts - Results-Unaudited Financial Results Quarter Ended June 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTBaba Arts - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 28Th July 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTBaba Arts - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 05:56 AM IST ISTBaba Arts - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Baba Arts

Baba Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1999PLC119177 and registration number is 119177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nikhil G Tanwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Malavika A Acharya
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemraj G Chheda
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shekhar S Mennon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh N Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Baba Arts Share Price

What is the share price of Baba Arts?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baba Arts is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Baba Arts?

The Baba Arts is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baba Arts?

The market cap of Baba Arts is ₹76.12 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Baba Arts?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Baba Arts are ₹14.82 and ₹14.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baba Arts?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baba Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baba Arts is ₹17.24 and 52-week low of Baba Arts is ₹6.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Baba Arts performed historically in terms of returns?

The Baba Arts has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -11.91% for the past month, 4.09% over 3 months, 68.8% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and -3.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baba Arts?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baba Arts are 121.54 and 2.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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