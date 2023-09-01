Follow Us

BABA ARTS LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.39 Closed
1.110.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Baba Arts Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.01₹16.89
₹16.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.20₹22.55
₹16.39
Open Price
₹16.39
Prev. Close
₹16.21
Volume
27,899

Baba Arts Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.85
  • R217.31
  • R317.73
  • Pivot
    16.43
  • S115.97
  • S215.55
  • S315.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 517.8816.18
  • 1017.8715.76
  • 2017.7315.06
  • 5019.2614.21
  • 10018.3214.09
  • 20018.8914.74

Baba Arts Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-8.4911.2727.4516.57-20.24130.85332.45
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

Baba Arts Ltd. Share Holdings

Baba Arts Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Baba Arts Ltd.

Baba Arts Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1999PLC119177 and registration number is 119177. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Entertainment & Media. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gordhan P Tanwani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Santosh A Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv L Hinduja
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Malavika A Acharya
    Director

FAQs on Baba Arts Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Baba Arts Ltd.?

The market cap of Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹86.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Baba Arts Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Baba Arts Ltd. is 72.36 and PB ratio of Baba Arts Ltd. is 3.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Baba Arts Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹16.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baba Arts Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baba Arts Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹22.55 and 52-week low of Baba Arts Ltd. is ₹11.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

