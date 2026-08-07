What is the share price of Baba Arts? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Baba Arts is ₹14.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Baba Arts? The Baba Arts is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Baba Arts? The market cap of Baba Arts is ₹76.12 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Baba Arts? Today’s highest and lowest price of Baba Arts are ₹14.82 and ₹14.09.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Baba Arts? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Baba Arts stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Baba Arts is ₹17.24 and 52-week low of Baba Arts is ₹6.01 as on .

How has the Baba Arts performed historically in terms of returns? The Baba Arts has shown returns of -3.27% over the past day, -11.91% for the past month, 4.09% over 3 months, 68.8% over 1 year, 0.84% across 3 years, and -3.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Baba Arts? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Baba Arts are 121.54 and 2.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global