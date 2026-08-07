What is the share price of B-Right Realestate? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B-Right Realestate is ₹880.00 as on .

What kind of stock is B-Right Realestate? The B-Right Realestate is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B-Right Realestate? The market cap of B-Right Realestate is ₹909.15 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of B-Right Realestate? Today’s highest and lowest price of B-Right Realestate are ₹895.00 and ₹860.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B-Right Realestate? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B-Right Realestate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B-Right Realestate is ₹1,011.00 and 52-week low of B-Right Realestate is ₹260.30 as on .

How has the B-Right Realestate performed historically in terms of returns? The B-Right Realestate has shown returns of 4.14% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -7.85% over 3 months, 214.29% over 1 year, 71.32% across 3 years, and 41.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B-Right Realestate? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B-Right Realestate are 19.94 and 5.15 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global