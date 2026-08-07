Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

B-Right Realestate Share Price

NSE
BSE

B-RIGHT REALESTATE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of B-Right Realestate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹880.00 Closed
4.14₹ 35.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

B-Right Realestate Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹860.00₹895.00
₹880.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹260.30₹1,011.00
₹880.00
Open Price
₹860.00
Prev. Close
₹845.00
Volume
2,800

Source: Dion Global

B-Right Realestate Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B-Right Realestate		1.09-6.18-7.8541.94214.2971.3241.71
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, B-Right Realestate has gained 214.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, B-Right Realestate has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

B-Right Realestate Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

B-Right Realestate Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5880.68873.44
10880.63875.67
20875.78880.22
50911.35886.84
100873.5834.49
200639.44706.63

Source: Dion Global

B-Right Realestate Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B-Right Realestate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

B-Right Realestate Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 25, 2026, 08:34 PM IST ISTB-Right Realestate - Newspaper Clippings - 19Th Annual General Meeting And Information On E-Voting And Other Related Informa
Jul 24, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTB-Right Realestate - Intimation Of Book Closure 19Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 24, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTB-Right Realestate - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 24, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTB-Right Realestate - Corrigendum To Notice Of The 19Th Annual General Meeting (19Th AGM) Of B-Right Realestate Limited (The C
Jul 22, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTB-Right Realestate - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About B-Right Realestate

B-Right Realestate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH2007PLC282631 and registration number is 282631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Nathalal Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Paras Mal Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Shirsat
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumi Bakulesh Tolia
    Independent Director

FAQs on B-Right Realestate Share Price

What is the share price of B-Right Realestate?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B-Right Realestate is ₹880.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is B-Right Realestate?

The B-Right Realestate is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B-Right Realestate?

The market cap of B-Right Realestate is ₹909.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B-Right Realestate?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B-Right Realestate are ₹895.00 and ₹860.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B-Right Realestate?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B-Right Realestate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B-Right Realestate is ₹1,011.00 and 52-week low of B-Right Realestate is ₹260.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the B-Right Realestate performed historically in terms of returns?

The B-Right Realestate has shown returns of 4.14% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -7.85% over 3 months, 214.29% over 1 year, 71.32% across 3 years, and 41.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B-Right Realestate?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B-Right Realestate are 19.94 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

B-Right Realestate News

More B-Right Realestate News
Market Pulse