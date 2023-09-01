Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
B-Right Realestate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH2007PLC282631 and registration number is 282631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is ₹139.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is 1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B-Right Realestate Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B-Right Realestate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is ₹279.70 and 52-week low of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is ₹120.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.