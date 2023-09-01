Follow Us

B-RIGHT REALESTATE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹135.00 Closed
-7.22-10.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

B-Right Realestate Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.00₹140.00
₹135.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹120.20₹279.70
₹135.00
Open Price
₹138.75
Prev. Close
₹145.50
Volume
3,200

B-Right Realestate Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1138.33
  • R2141.67
  • R3143.33
  • Pivot
    136.67
  • S1133.33
  • S2131.67
  • S3128.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5129163.84
  • 10132.53176.17
  • 20141.63187.81
  • 50124.94190.11
  • 10062.470
  • 20031.230

B-Right Realestate Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.97-26.77-32.35-24.87-17.56-12.34-12.34
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

B-Right Realestate Ltd. Share Holdings

B-Right Realestate Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About B-Right Realestate Ltd.

B-Right Realestate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH2007PLC282631 and registration number is 282631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Paras Hansrajbhai Desai
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amisha Sanjay Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Anirudh Salla
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Nathalal Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumi Bakulesh Tolia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras Mal Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on B-Right Realestate Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of B-Right Realestate Ltd.?

The market cap of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is ₹139.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B-Right Realestate Ltd.?

P/E ratio of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is 1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of B-Right Realestate Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B-Right Realestate Ltd. is ₹135.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B-Right Realestate Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B-Right Realestate Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is ₹279.70 and 52-week low of B-Right Realestate Ltd. is ₹120.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

