Here's the live share price of B-Right Realestate along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B-Right Realestate
|1.09
|-6.18
|-7.85
|41.94
|214.29
|71.32
|41.71
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, B-Right Realestate has gained 214.29% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, B-Right Realestate has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|880.68
|873.44
|10
|880.63
|875.67
|20
|875.78
|880.22
|50
|911.35
|886.84
|100
|873.5
|834.49
|200
|639.44
|706.63
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, B-Right Realestate remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 1.36%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 25, 2026, 08:34 PM IST IST
|B-Right Realestate - Newspaper Clippings - 19Th Annual General Meeting And Information On E-Voting And Other Related Informa
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|B-Right Realestate - Intimation Of Book Closure 19Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|B-Right Realestate - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 24, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|B-Right Realestate - Corrigendum To Notice Of The 19Th Annual General Meeting (19Th AGM) Of B-Right Realestate Limited (The C
|Jul 22, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|B-Right Realestate - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
B-Right Realestate Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH2007PLC282631 and registration number is 282631. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B-Right Realestate is ₹880.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B-Right Realestate is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B-Right Realestate is ₹909.15 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B-Right Realestate are ₹895.00 and ₹860.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B-Right Realestate stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B-Right Realestate is ₹1,011.00 and 52-week low of B-Right Realestate is ₹260.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B-Right Realestate has shown returns of 4.14% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -7.85% over 3 months, 214.29% over 1 year, 71.32% across 3 years, and 41.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B-Right Realestate are 19.94 and 5.15 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global