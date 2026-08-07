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B P Capital Share Price

NSE
BSE

B P CAPITAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of B P Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.88 Closed
-4.91₹ -0.51
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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B P Capital Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.88₹10.50
₹9.88
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.22₹11.42
₹9.88
Open Price
₹10.00
Prev. Close
₹10.39
Volume
2,041

Source: Dion Global

B P Capital Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B P Capital		0-9.3610.64-4.3636.0920.054.87
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, B P Capital has gained 36.09% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, B P Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

B P Capital Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

B P Capital Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.5910.37
1010.4410.24
209.599.87
509.19.13
1007.798.28
2007.037.53

Source: Dion Global

B P Capital Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B P Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 92.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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B P Capital Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTB P Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
Jul 13, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTB P Capital - Clarification Regarding Description Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Submitted On July 13, 2026 Pursuant To
Jul 13, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTB P Capital - Designation Of Corporate Office Of The Company
Jul 13, 2026, 05:23 PM IST ISTB P Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations &
Jul 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTB P Capital - Non-Applicability Of Corporate Governance Provisions Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Quarter Ending Ju

Source: Dion Global

About B P Capital

B P Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC072042 and registration number is 072042. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Peeyush Kumar Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rachit Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Madhu Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on B P Capital Share Price

What is the share price of B P Capital?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B P Capital is ₹9.88 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is B P Capital?

The B P Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B P Capital?

The market cap of B P Capital is ₹5.94 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B P Capital?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B P Capital are ₹10.50 and ₹9.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B P Capital?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B P Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B P Capital is ₹11.42 and 52-week low of B P Capital is ₹7.22 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the B P Capital performed historically in terms of returns?

The B P Capital has shown returns of -4.91% over the past day, -9.36% for the past month, 10.64% over 3 months, 36.09% over 1 year, 20.05% across 3 years, and 4.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B P Capital?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B P Capital are -35.54 and 1.37 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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