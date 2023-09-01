What is the Market Cap of B P Capital Ltd.? The market cap of B P Capital Ltd. is ₹3.43 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B P Capital Ltd.? P/E ratio of B P Capital Ltd. is -25.38 and PB ratio of B P Capital Ltd. is 0.72 as on .

What is the share price of B P Capital Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B P Capital Ltd. is ₹5.71 as on .