Here's the live share price of B P Capital along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B P Capital
|0
|-9.36
|10.64
|-4.36
|36.09
|20.05
|4.87
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, B P Capital has gained 36.09% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, B P Capital has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.59
|10.37
|10
|10.44
|10.24
|20
|9.59
|9.87
|50
|9.1
|9.13
|100
|7.79
|8.28
|200
|7.03
|7.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, B P Capital remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 92.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|B P Capital - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Q
|Jul 13, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|B P Capital - Clarification Regarding Description Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Submitted On July 13, 2026 Pursuant To
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|B P Capital - Designation Of Corporate Office Of The Company
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:23 PM IST IST
|B P Capital - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations &
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|B P Capital - Non-Applicability Of Corporate Governance Provisions Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 For Quarter Ending Ju
Source: Dion Global
B P Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC072042 and registration number is 072042. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B P Capital is ₹9.88 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The B P Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B P Capital is ₹5.94 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B P Capital are ₹10.50 and ₹9.88.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B P Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B P Capital is ₹11.42 and 52-week low of B P Capital is ₹7.22 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The B P Capital has shown returns of -4.91% over the past day, -9.36% for the past month, 10.64% over 3 months, 36.09% over 1 year, 20.05% across 3 years, and 4.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B P Capital are -35.54 and 1.37 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global