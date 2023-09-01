Follow Us

B P CAPITAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.71 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

B P Capital Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.71₹5.99
₹5.71
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹7.64
₹5.71
Open Price
₹5.99
Prev. Close
₹5.71
Volume
0

B P Capital Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.9
  • R26.08
  • R36.18
  • Pivot
    5.8
  • S15.62
  • S25.52
  • S35.34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.455.93
  • 106.56.24
  • 206.156.57
  • 506.316.76
  • 1006.626.71
  • 2006.986.71

B P Capital Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-18.31-19.35-7.9073.03-45.04
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

B P Capital Ltd. Share Holdings

B P Capital Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About B P Capital Ltd.

B P Capital Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899HR1994PLC072042 and registration number is 072042. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rachit Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on B P Capital Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of B P Capital Ltd.?

The market cap of B P Capital Ltd. is ₹3.43 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B P Capital Ltd.?

P/E ratio of B P Capital Ltd. is -25.38 and PB ratio of B P Capital Ltd. is 0.72 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of B P Capital Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B P Capital Ltd. is ₹5.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B P Capital Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B P Capital Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B P Capital Ltd. is ₹7.64 and 52-week low of B P Capital Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Aug 28, 2023.

