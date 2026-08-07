What is the share price of B P Capital? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B P Capital is ₹9.88 as on .

What kind of stock is B P Capital? The B P Capital is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B P Capital? The market cap of B P Capital is ₹5.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of B P Capital? Today’s highest and lowest price of B P Capital are ₹10.50 and ₹9.88.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B P Capital? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B P Capital stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B P Capital is ₹11.42 and 52-week low of B P Capital is ₹7.22 as on .

How has the B P Capital performed historically in terms of returns? The B P Capital has shown returns of -4.91% over the past day, -9.36% for the past month, 10.64% over 3 months, 36.09% over 1 year, 20.05% across 3 years, and 4.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B P Capital? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B P Capital are -35.54 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global