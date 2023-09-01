Follow Us

B N RATHI SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹49.19 Closed
-0.49-0.24
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

B N Rathi Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹48.12₹50.44
₹49.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.00₹51.80
₹49.19
Open Price
₹50.35
Prev. Close
₹49.43
Volume
13,464

B N Rathi Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R150.38
  • R251.57
  • R352.7
  • Pivot
    49.25
  • S148.06
  • S246.93
  • S345.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.7547.88
  • 1033.5946.14
  • 2033.9144.53
  • 5034.1642.42
  • 10033.8240.68
  • 20036.0138.91

B N Rathi Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
16.4314.5327.1142.0046.18127.6372.17
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

B N Rathi Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

B N Rathi Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About B N Rathi Securities Ltd.

B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TG1985PLC005838 and registration number is 005838. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Laxminiwas Sharma
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Hari Narayan Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Rathi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Harishchandra Prasad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shanti Sree Bolleni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on B N Rathi Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of B N Rathi Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is ₹41.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B N Rathi Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is 5.27 and PB ratio of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is 1.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of B N Rathi Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is ₹49.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B N Rathi Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B N Rathi Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is ₹51.80 and 52-week low of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

