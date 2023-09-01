Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|16.43
|14.53
|27.11
|42.00
|46.18
|127.63
|72.17
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TG1985PLC005838 and registration number is 005838. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is ₹41.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is 5.27 and PB ratio of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is 1.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is ₹49.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B N Rathi Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is ₹51.80 and 52-week low of B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.