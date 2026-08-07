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B N Rathi Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

B N RATHI SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of B N Rathi Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.70 Closed
-4.46₹ -0.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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B N Rathi Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.53₹20.47
₹19.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.81₹24.73
₹19.70
Open Price
₹20.47
Prev. Close
₹20.62
Volume
47,951

Source: Dion Global

B N Rathi Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B N Rathi Securities		12.8910.8017.4730.20-6.2823.3322.43
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, B N Rathi Securities has declined 6.28% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, B N Rathi Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

B N Rathi Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

B N Rathi Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.4719.21
1017.2318.38
2017.2217.77
5016.8517.15
10016.1316.85
20016.5117.96

Source: Dion Global

B N Rathi Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B N Rathi Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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B N Rathi Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTB N Rathi Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 21, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTB N Rathi Securities - Approval Of Investment As Sponsor Contribution In An Alternative Investment Fund
Jul 20, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTB N Rathi Securities - Intimation Of Book Closure And Cut Off Date For The 40Th AGM .
Jul 20, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTB N Rathi Securities - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 10:35 PM IST ISTB N Rathi Securities - 40Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026 At 11.30 AM

Source: Dion Global

About B N Rathi Securities

B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TG1985PLC005838 and registration number is 005838. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Laxminiwas Sharma
    Chairman, Non Ind & Non Exe Director
  • Mr. Hari Narayan Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chetan Rathi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. K Harishchandra Prasad
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. DhanaLakshmi Guntaka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Lakshminarayana Bolisetty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on B N Rathi Securities Share Price

What is the share price of B N Rathi Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B N Rathi Securities is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is B N Rathi Securities?

The B N Rathi Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B N Rathi Securities?

The market cap of B N Rathi Securities is ₹81.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B N Rathi Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B N Rathi Securities are ₹20.47 and ₹19.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B N Rathi Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B N Rathi Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B N Rathi Securities is ₹24.73 and 52-week low of B N Rathi Securities is ₹10.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the B N Rathi Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The B N Rathi Securities has shown returns of -4.32% over the past day, 10.97% for the past month, 17.65% over 3 months, -6.14% over 1 year, 23.39% across 3 years, and 22.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B N Rathi Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B N Rathi Securities are 8.67 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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