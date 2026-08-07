What is the share price of B N Rathi Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B N Rathi Securities is ₹19.70 as on .

What kind of stock is B N Rathi Securities? The B N Rathi Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B N Rathi Securities? The market cap of B N Rathi Securities is ₹81.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of B N Rathi Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of B N Rathi Securities are ₹20.47 and ₹19.53.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B N Rathi Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B N Rathi Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B N Rathi Securities is ₹24.73 and 52-week low of B N Rathi Securities is ₹10.81 as on .

How has the B N Rathi Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The B N Rathi Securities has shown returns of -4.32% over the past day, 10.97% for the past month, 17.65% over 3 months, -6.14% over 1 year, 23.39% across 3 years, and 22.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B N Rathi Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B N Rathi Securities are 8.67 and 1.04 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.54 per annum.

Source: Dion Global