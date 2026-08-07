Here's the live share price of B N Rathi Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B N Rathi Securities
|12.89
|10.80
|17.47
|30.20
|-6.28
|23.33
|22.43
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, B N Rathi Securities has declined 6.28% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, B N Rathi Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.47
|19.21
|10
|17.23
|18.38
|20
|17.22
|17.77
|50
|16.85
|17.15
|100
|16.13
|16.85
|200
|16.51
|17.96
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, B N Rathi Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 53.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|B N Rathi Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for The Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|B N Rathi Securities - Approval Of Investment As Sponsor Contribution In An Alternative Investment Fund
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|B N Rathi Securities - Intimation Of Book Closure And Cut Off Date For The 40Th AGM .
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|B N Rathi Securities - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 10:35 PM IST IST
|B N Rathi Securities - 40Th Annual General Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August, 2026 At 11.30 AM
Source: Dion Global
B N Rathi Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TG1985PLC005838 and registration number is 005838. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 53.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B N Rathi Securities is ₹19.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B N Rathi Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B N Rathi Securities is ₹81.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B N Rathi Securities are ₹20.47 and ₹19.53.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B N Rathi Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B N Rathi Securities is ₹24.73 and 52-week low of B N Rathi Securities is ₹10.81 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B N Rathi Securities has shown returns of -4.32% over the past day, 10.97% for the past month, 17.65% over 3 months, -6.14% over 1 year, 23.39% across 3 years, and 22.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B N Rathi Securities are 8.67 and 1.04 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.54 per annum.
Source: Dion Global