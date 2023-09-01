Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

B C Power Controls Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

B C POWER CONTROLS LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹4.45 Closed
00
As on Apr 28, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

B C Power Controls Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.40₹4.65
₹4.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.35₹6.50
₹4.45
Open Price
₹4.60
Prev. Close
₹4.45
Volume
0

B C Power Controls Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.6
  • R24.75
  • R34.85
  • Pivot
    4.5
  • S14.35
  • S24.25
  • S34.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.244.3
  • 105.054.22
  • 2054.18
  • 505.314.28
  • 1004.774.46
  • 2005.214.63

B C Power Controls Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.543.49-2.20-11.88-11.88-60.96-68.10
4.1212.4849.5667.15109.72490.24695.40
10.6510.7513.5131.1116.0749.0449.04
2.5518.1130.2960.3485.97554.56531.21
13.456.4331.6542.38128.74238.66122.94
1.41-2.9898.09182.47189.86245.13245.13
7.1329.07104.51167.65249.86169.64169.64
0.702.761.4236.6446.54120.7628.17

B C Power Controls Ltd. Share Holdings

B C Power Controls Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Aug, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares & A.G.M.

About B C Power Controls Ltd.

B C Power Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL2008PLC179414 and registration number is 179414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chander Shekhar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankit Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Himani Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Surender Pal Singh Chauhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on B C Power Controls Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of B C Power Controls Ltd.?

The market cap of B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹31.06 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B C Power Controls Ltd.?

P/E ratio of B C Power Controls Ltd. is 132.44 and PB ratio of B C Power Controls Ltd. is 0.78 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What is the share price of B C Power Controls Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹4.45 as on Apr 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B C Power Controls Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B C Power Controls Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹6.50 and 52-week low of B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on Apr 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data