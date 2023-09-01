Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares & A.G.M.
B C Power Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL2008PLC179414 and registration number is 179414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 106.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹31.06 Cr as on Apr 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of B C Power Controls Ltd. is 132.44 and PB ratio of B C Power Controls Ltd. is 0.78 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹4.45 as on Apr 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B C Power Controls Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹6.50 and 52-week low of B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹3.35 as on Apr 28, 2023.