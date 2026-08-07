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B C Power Controls Share Price

NSE
BSE

B C POWER CONTROLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cables

Here's the live share price of B C Power Controls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.91 Closed
3.80₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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B C Power Controls Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.87₹1.96
₹1.91
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.45₹3.13
₹1.91
Open Price
₹1.96
Prev. Close
₹1.84
Volume
63,462

Source: Dion Global

B C Power Controls Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
B C Power Controls		8.521.06-9.480.531.06-20.42-13.66
Polycab India		1.75-1.482.9419.0634.8726.3138.64
KEI Industries		12.5410.2110.2222.3746.4433.3049.93
R R Kabel		6.0025.9343.0887.72115.5532.1118.18
Motherson Sumi Wiring India		0.98-0.58-4.18-5.337.180.706.57
Diamond Power Infrastructure		12.4462.03114.99185.20133.63439.79436.67
Finolex Cables		3.33-2.34-6.1228.6518.81-1.8215.53
Universal Cables		4.0027.4931.5291.86100.4738.2350.90
Laser Power and Infra		-1.7512.0812.0812.0812.083.872.31
Advait Energy Transitions		-4.913.117.7228.4517.4869.47133.30
Paramount Communications		6.300.5547.8778.7230.7812.9834.16
Vidya Wires		2.69-1.644.9489.6877.4021.0612.15
Dynamic Cables		1.5812.97-3.2625.21-1.3911.0672.46
Quadrant Future Tek		3.89-19.0110.4118.77-7.93-7.02-4.27
Hindusthan Insulators & Industries		03.9318.23249.35219.4840.9012.96
Susan Electricals India		-3.814.5019.0019.0019.005.973.54
JD Cables		-1.88-15.00-6.044.1531.929.675.70
Delton Cables		5.9710.374.53-11.97-36.6153.8456.23
Cords Cable Industries		8.165.501.8924.5422.6531.8028.45
Plaza Wires		13.254.43-14.5819.17-13.93-15.81-9.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, B C Power Controls has gained 1.06% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, B C Power Controls has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).

B C Power Controls Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

B C Power Controls Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.741.79
101.761.78
201.791.8
501.881.85
1001.91.89
2001.952

Source: Dion Global

B C Power Controls Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, B C Power Controls remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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B C Power Controls Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTB C Power Controls - Board Meeting Intimation for FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTB C Power Controls - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTB C Power Controls - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
May 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTB C Power Controls - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
May 22, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTB C Power Controls - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Resul

Source: Dion Global

About B C Power Controls

B C Power Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL2008PLC179414 and registration number is 179414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chander Shekhar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitin Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siya Seth
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Latka
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Bhandari
    Independent Director

FAQs on B C Power Controls Share Price

What is the share price of B C Power Controls?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B C Power Controls is ₹1.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is B C Power Controls?

The B C Power Controls is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B C Power Controls?

The market cap of B C Power Controls is ₹13.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of B C Power Controls?

Today’s highest and lowest price of B C Power Controls are ₹1.96 and ₹1.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B C Power Controls?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B C Power Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B C Power Controls is ₹3.13 and 52-week low of B C Power Controls is ₹1.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the B C Power Controls performed historically in terms of returns?

The B C Power Controls has shown returns of 3.8% over the past day, 1.06% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, 1.06% over 1 year, -20.42% across 3 years, and -13.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B C Power Controls?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B C Power Controls are 29.84 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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