What is the Market Cap of B C Power Controls Ltd.? The market cap of B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹31.06 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of B C Power Controls Ltd.? P/E ratio of B C Power Controls Ltd. is 132.44 and PB ratio of B C Power Controls Ltd. is 0.78 as on .

What is the share price of B C Power Controls Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B C Power Controls Ltd. is ₹4.45 as on .