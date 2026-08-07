What is the share price of B C Power Controls? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B C Power Controls is ₹1.91 as on .

What kind of stock is B C Power Controls? The B C Power Controls is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of B C Power Controls? The market cap of B C Power Controls is ₹13.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of B C Power Controls? Today’s highest and lowest price of B C Power Controls are ₹1.96 and ₹1.87.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of B C Power Controls? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B C Power Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B C Power Controls is ₹3.13 and 52-week low of B C Power Controls is ₹1.45 as on .

How has the B C Power Controls performed historically in terms of returns? The B C Power Controls has shown returns of 3.8% over the past day, 1.06% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, 1.06% over 1 year, -20.42% across 3 years, and -13.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of B C Power Controls? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B C Power Controls are 29.84 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global