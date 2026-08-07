Here's the live share price of B C Power Controls along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|B C Power Controls
|8.52
|1.06
|-9.48
|0.53
|1.06
|-20.42
|-13.66
|Polycab India
|1.75
|-1.48
|2.94
|19.06
|34.87
|26.31
|38.64
|KEI Industries
|12.54
|10.21
|10.22
|22.37
|46.44
|33.30
|49.93
|R R Kabel
|6.00
|25.93
|43.08
|87.72
|115.55
|32.11
|18.18
|Motherson Sumi Wiring India
|0.98
|-0.58
|-4.18
|-5.33
|7.18
|0.70
|6.57
|Diamond Power Infrastructure
|12.44
|62.03
|114.99
|185.20
|133.63
|439.79
|436.67
|Finolex Cables
|3.33
|-2.34
|-6.12
|28.65
|18.81
|-1.82
|15.53
|Universal Cables
|4.00
|27.49
|31.52
|91.86
|100.47
|38.23
|50.90
|Laser Power and Infra
|-1.75
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|12.08
|3.87
|2.31
|Advait Energy Transitions
|-4.91
|3.11
|7.72
|28.45
|17.48
|69.47
|133.30
|Paramount Communications
|6.30
|0.55
|47.87
|78.72
|30.78
|12.98
|34.16
|Vidya Wires
|2.69
|-1.64
|4.94
|89.68
|77.40
|21.06
|12.15
|Dynamic Cables
|1.58
|12.97
|-3.26
|25.21
|-1.39
|11.06
|72.46
|Quadrant Future Tek
|3.89
|-19.01
|10.41
|18.77
|-7.93
|-7.02
|-4.27
|Hindusthan Insulators & Industries
|0
|3.93
|18.23
|249.35
|219.48
|40.90
|12.96
|Susan Electricals India
|-3.81
|4.50
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|5.97
|3.54
|JD Cables
|-1.88
|-15.00
|-6.04
|4.15
|31.92
|9.67
|5.70
|Delton Cables
|5.97
|10.37
|4.53
|-11.97
|-36.61
|53.84
|56.23
|Cords Cable Industries
|8.16
|5.50
|1.89
|24.54
|22.65
|31.80
|28.45
|Plaza Wires
|13.25
|4.43
|-14.58
|19.17
|-13.93
|-15.81
|-9.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, B C Power Controls has gained 1.06% compared to peers like Polycab India (34.87%), KEI Industries (46.44%), R R Kabel (115.55%). From a 5 year perspective, B C Power Controls has underperformed peers relative to Polycab India (38.64%) and KEI Industries (49.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.74
|1.79
|10
|1.76
|1.78
|20
|1.79
|1.8
|50
|1.88
|1.85
|100
|1.9
|1.89
|200
|1.95
|2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, B C Power Controls remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|B C Power Controls - Board Meeting Intimation for FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|B C Power Controls - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|B C Power Controls - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2026
|May 28, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|B C Power Controls - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|May 22, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|B C Power Controls - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approval Of Standalone Audited Financial Resul
Source: Dion Global
B C Power Controls Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/06/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31300DL2008PLC179414 and registration number is 179414. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 97.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for B C Power Controls is ₹1.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B C Power Controls is operating in the Cables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of B C Power Controls is ₹13.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of B C Power Controls are ₹1.96 and ₹1.87.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which B C Power Controls stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of B C Power Controls is ₹3.13 and 52-week low of B C Power Controls is ₹1.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The B C Power Controls has shown returns of 3.8% over the past day, 1.06% for the past month, -9.48% over 3 months, 1.06% over 1 year, -20.42% across 3 years, and -13.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of B C Power Controls are 29.84 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global