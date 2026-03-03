Here's the live share price of Azad India Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Azad India Mobility has gained 36.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.65%.
Azad India Mobility’s current P/E of 451.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Azad India Mobility
|-1.33
|-17.76
|-39.99
|-33.42
|-7.10
|39.48
|36.04
|Kamdhenu
|4.40
|5.62
|-13.64
|-21.60
|-22.54
|-11.88
|9.70
|India Homes
|-0.13
|15.94
|55.31
|36.95
|304.13
|112.06
|81.69
|Rathi Bars
|-0.76
|-3.02
|-10.41
|-9.76
|-27.95
|2.56
|6.06
|Grand Foundry
|0
|4.91
|10.11
|15.58
|17.00
|17.25
|37.87
|Aditya Ispat
|-2.60
|3.94
|-6.25
|1.56
|11.05
|3.01
|20.74
Over the last one year, Azad India Mobility has declined 7.10% compared to peers like Kamdhenu (-22.54%), India Homes (304.13%), Rathi Bars (-27.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Azad India Mobility has outperformed peers relative to Kamdhenu (9.70%) and India Homes (81.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|91.05
|91.11
|10
|93.41
|93.17
|20
|99.38
|98.03
|50
|115
|111.44
|100
|134.93
|123.35
|200
|137.7
|130.84
In the latest quarter, Azad India Mobility remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 48.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 06, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
|Azad India Mobility - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For Quarter And Nine Months End
|Feb 06, 2026, 10:15 PM IST
|Azad India Mobility - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For Q
|Jan 28, 2026, 10:10 PM IST
|Azad India Mobility - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Held On Friday, February 06, 2026.
|Jan 16, 2026, 8:15 PM IST
|Azad India Mobility - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jan 14, 2026, 8:03 PM IST
|Azad India Mobility - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Azad India Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100MH1960PLC011794 and registration number is 011794. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Bright Bars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Azad India Mobility is ₹87.59 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Azad India Mobility is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Azad India Mobility is ₹476.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Azad India Mobility are ₹88.00 and ₹86.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Azad India Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Azad India Mobility is ₹176.80 and 52-week low of Azad India Mobility is ₹85.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Azad India Mobility has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, -7.51% for the past month, -38.88% over 3 months, -7.65% over 1 year, 46.43% across 3 years, and 36.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Azad India Mobility are 451.49 and 3.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.