Azad India Mobility Share Price

NSE
BSE

AZAD INDIA MOBILITY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Azad India Mobility along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹87.59 Closed
-3.68₹ -3.35
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Azad India Mobility Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹86.40₹88.00
₹87.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.00₹176.80
₹87.59
Open Price
₹86.50
Prev. Close
₹90.94
Volume
13,354

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Azad India Mobility has gained 36.04% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.65%.

Azad India Mobility’s current P/E of 451.49x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Azad India Mobility Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Azad India Mobility		-1.33-17.76-39.99-33.42-7.1039.4836.04
Kamdhenu		4.405.62-13.64-21.60-22.54-11.889.70
India Homes		-0.1315.9455.3136.95304.13112.0681.69
Rathi Bars		-0.76-3.02-10.41-9.76-27.952.566.06
Grand Foundry		04.9110.1115.5817.0017.2537.87
Aditya Ispat		-2.603.94-6.251.5611.053.0120.74

Over the last one year, Azad India Mobility has declined 7.10% compared to peers like Kamdhenu (-22.54%), India Homes (304.13%), Rathi Bars (-27.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Azad India Mobility has outperformed peers relative to Kamdhenu (9.70%) and India Homes (81.69%).

Azad India Mobility Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Azad India Mobility Stock Technicals

Moving Average

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
591.0591.11
1093.4193.17
2099.3898.03
50115111.44
100134.93123.35
200137.7130.84

Azad India Mobility Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Azad India Mobility remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 48.90%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.59% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Azad India Mobility Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 06, 2026, 10:24 PM ISTAzad India Mobility - Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For Quarter And Nine Months End
Feb 06, 2026, 10:15 PM ISTAzad India Mobility - Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) Of The Company For Q
Jan 28, 2026, 10:10 PM ISTAzad India Mobility - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Held On Friday, February 06, 2026.
Jan 16, 2026, 8:15 PM ISTAzad India Mobility - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jan 14, 2026, 8:03 PM ISTAzad India Mobility - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

About Azad India Mobility

Azad India Mobility Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/08/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29100MH1960PLC011794 and registration number is 011794. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Bright Bars. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bupinder Singh Chadha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Charnjit Singh Chadha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Pareek
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Atmaram Sarfare
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Nagda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Azad India Mobility Share Price

What is the share price of Azad India Mobility?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Azad India Mobility is ₹87.59 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Azad India Mobility?

The Azad India Mobility is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Azad India Mobility?

The market cap of Azad India Mobility is ₹476.87 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Azad India Mobility?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Azad India Mobility are ₹88.00 and ₹86.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Azad India Mobility?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Azad India Mobility stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Azad India Mobility is ₹176.80 and 52-week low of Azad India Mobility is ₹85.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Azad India Mobility performed historically in terms of returns?

The Azad India Mobility has shown returns of -3.68% over the past day, -7.51% for the past month, -38.88% over 3 months, -7.65% over 1 year, 46.43% across 3 years, and 36.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Azad India Mobility?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Azad India Mobility are 451.49 and 3.70 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Azad India Mobility News

