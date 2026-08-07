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Axtel Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AXTEL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Axtel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹421.95 Closed
-2.39₹ -10.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Axtel Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹420.00₹435.80
₹421.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹335.00₹527.90
₹421.95
Open Price
₹428.50
Prev. Close
₹432.30
Volume
8,183

Source: Dion Global

Axtel Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Axtel Industries		-3.08-3.54-17.172.42-9.171.214.44
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Axtel Industries has declined 9.17% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Axtel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Axtel Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Axtel Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5435.77449.9
10432.49442.91
20432.95439.64
50444.65439.61
100431.81437.62
200437.03440.89

Source: Dion Global

Axtel Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Axtel Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Axtel Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:20 PM IST ISTAxtel Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTAxtel Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
Aug 01, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTAxtel Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 31, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTAxtel Industries - Disclosure Of Information Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) R
Jul 31, 2026, 11:34 PM IST ISTAxtel Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Axtel Industries

Axtel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1991PLC016185 and registration number is 016185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink (including tea or coffee making machines). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 223.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Naishad Desai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Nalin Parikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Singh Bubber
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ameet Nalin Parikh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nimish Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Deepti Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paresh Jaisinh Rajda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Axtel Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Axtel Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axtel Industries is ₹421.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Axtel Industries?

The Axtel Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Axtel Industries?

The market cap of Axtel Industries is ₹681.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Axtel Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Axtel Industries are ₹435.80 and ₹420.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axtel Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axtel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axtel Industries is ₹527.90 and 52-week low of Axtel Industries is ₹335.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Axtel Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Axtel Industries has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -3.54% for the past month, -17.17% over 3 months, -9.17% over 1 year, 1.21% across 3 years, and 4.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Axtel Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axtel Industries are 21.83 and 5.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Axtel Industries News

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