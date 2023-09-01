Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Axtel Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AXTEL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹428.70 Closed
2.179.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Axtel Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹418.00₹435.00
₹428.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.50₹475.00
₹428.70
Open Price
₹426.75
Prev. Close
₹419.60
Volume
11,294

Axtel Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1434.8
  • R2443.4
  • R3451.8
  • Pivot
    426.4
  • S1417.8
  • S2409.4
  • S3400.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5222.3427.51
  • 10222.13423.32
  • 20218.49406.45
  • 50216.13364.81
  • 100226.13327.38
  • 200261.97294.75

Axtel Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.3930.3440.65110.35109.3870.63521.30
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Axtel Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Axtel Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Axtel Industries Ltd.

Axtel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1991PLC016185 and registration number is 016185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink (including tea or coffee making machines). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Naishad Desai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Nalin Parikh
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajit Singh Bubber
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ameet Nalin Parikh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Lalwani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Deepti Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nimish Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Axtel Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Axtel Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Axtel Industries Ltd. is ₹692.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Axtel Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Axtel Industries Ltd. is 29.74 and PB ratio of Axtel Industries Ltd. is 7.2 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Axtel Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axtel Industries Ltd. is ₹428.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axtel Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axtel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axtel Industries Ltd. is ₹475.00 and 52-week low of Axtel Industries Ltd. is ₹197.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data