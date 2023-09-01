Axtel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1991PLC016185 and registration number is 016185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink (including tea or coffee making machines). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.