What is the share price of Axtel Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axtel Industries is ₹421.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Axtel Industries? The Axtel Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Axtel Industries? The market cap of Axtel Industries is ₹681.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Axtel Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Axtel Industries are ₹435.80 and ₹420.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axtel Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axtel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axtel Industries is ₹527.90 and 52-week low of Axtel Industries is ₹335.00 as on .

How has the Axtel Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Axtel Industries has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -3.54% for the past month, -17.17% over 3 months, -9.17% over 1 year, 1.21% across 3 years, and 4.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Axtel Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axtel Industries are 21.83 and 5.47 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global