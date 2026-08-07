Here's the live share price of Axtel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Axtel Industries
|-3.08
|-3.54
|-17.17
|2.42
|-9.17
|1.21
|4.44
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Axtel Industries has declined 9.17% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Axtel Industries has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|435.77
|449.9
|10
|432.49
|442.91
|20
|432.95
|439.64
|50
|444.65
|439.61
|100
|431.81
|437.62
|200
|437.03
|440.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Axtel Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.48%, FII holding unchanged at 0.41%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:20 PM IST IST
|Axtel Industries - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Axtel Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Axtel Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Axtel Industries - Disclosure Of Information Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosures Requirements) R
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:34 PM IST IST
|Axtel Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Axtel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/08/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L91110GJ1991PLC016185 and registration number is 016185. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other machinery for the industrial preparation or manufacture of food or drink (including tea or coffee making machines). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 223.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axtel Industries is ₹421.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Axtel Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Axtel Industries is ₹681.65 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Axtel Industries are ₹435.80 and ₹420.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axtel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axtel Industries is ₹527.90 and 52-week low of Axtel Industries is ₹335.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Axtel Industries has shown returns of -2.39% over the past day, -3.54% for the past month, -17.17% over 3 months, -9.17% over 1 year, 1.21% across 3 years, and 4.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axtel Industries are 21.83 and 5.47 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global