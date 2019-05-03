Axis RERA Fund invests Rs 60 crore in Chennai’s Akshaya Group

May 3, 2019

Akshaya was founded by Babu in 1995. Akshaya has also earned the distinction of being one among the ‘Most Reputed Real Estate Brands in India’ and the only player from Chennai to feature in a report by Trust Research Advisory and Blue Bytes.

Axis RERA Opportunities Fund – I has signed a deal to invest `60 crore in the Chennai-headquartered real estate developer, Akshaya Group.

The investment in the developer is the first one of Axis AMC’s maiden real estate alternative investment fund.
The Axis RERA Fund has invested in Akshaya’s Orlando, township project. The upcoming project is located in Kelambakkam on the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) — Chennai’s famed information technology (IT) corridor.
The Akshaya Group is looking to capitalise on the rapid expansion of residential markets in the vicinity of OMR.
Axis Asset Management Company (Axis AMC) managing partner for real estate Balaji Rao said, “We are extremely excited about this deal. Akshaya is one of the most trusted and renowned brands in the South and going forward, we see a synergistic relationship between Axis and Akshaya. I believe in the future, real estate will be tilting towards themed and serviced projects, and Orlando, the project we are investing in, is an example of the same. The project is an ideal one in the mid-market segment in that locality.”

Axis AMC is one of India’s fastest growing assets managers that offer asset management products across mutual funds, portfolio management services and alternative investment funds.

The AMC has two shareholders namely Axis Bank and Schroders Singapore Holdings.

Akshaya chairman and chief executive T Chitty Babu said, “We feel privileged to be the first real estate company to be funded by Axis AMC’s maiden real estate fund — Axis RERA Fund. We thank Axis AMC for placing their trust and faith in our brand and for choosing to invest in Orlando, one of our most exciting upcoming projects. We appreciate the due diligence exhibited by Axis AMC inselecting Akshaya for their maiden real estate fund.”

