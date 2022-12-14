Axis Bank, Yes Bank and L&T among 156 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 15 fall to 52-week lows

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade in the positive territory higher amid positive global cues. Nifty trades higher 0.41% at 18,684, as Sensex adds over 240 points to trade at 62,778. The Bank Nifty index hits a fresh record high for the second consecutive session, topping the 44,100 level. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries and SBI are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, ONGC, Hindalco, NTPC, Eicher Motors, TechM are among the top gainers, with ONGC up 2.63%. The biggest laggards are Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever with Nestle India down 1.5%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 156 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Abbot India, Adroit Infotech. Apollo Microsystems, Axis Bank, Bharat Bijlee, Bharat Forge, Blue Star, Bengal & Assam Company, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Clara Industries, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Great Eastern Shipping, Fusion Micro Finance, GTV Engineering, ICRA, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Karur Vyasa, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Lakshmi Machine Works, Yes Bank, West Leisure Resorts, Themis Medicare, L&T and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 15 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Cerebra Integrated Technologies, DMCC Speciality Chemicals, Rossari Biotech, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 82 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Abbott India, Axis Bank, Apollo Micro Systems, Bharat Forge, Blue Star, Central Bank of India, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Punjab & Sind Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank are among others.

Alternatively, 17 stocks including AAA Technologies, Dharmaj Crop Guard, ICDS, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, Almondz Global Securities among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

VRL Logistics, Onelife Capital Advisors, Shanti Overseas (India), IL&FS Investment Managers are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. L&T, Infosys, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and SBI were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.