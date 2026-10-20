Two of India’s big private sector lenders reported results for the July-September 2026 quarter. Global investment bank Jefferies has kept its ‘Buy’ rating on both Axis Bank and ICICI Bank but they see different upside potential for the stocks.

The price tag investors should watch

Jefferies has set a target of Rs 1,700 for Axis Bank, which implies a rise of about 32%.

For ICICI Bank, the target is Rs 1,750, with a rise of roughly 25% shown in the report.

The numbers behind the calls came in better than the global investment bank had forecast. Axis Bank’s profit rose 38% from a year earlier to Rs 7,000 crore, while ICICI Bank’s grew 20% to Rs 14,800 crore. Both lenders did well on earnings and on bad loans, but Jefferies sees different strengths and different gaps in each.

Jefferies on Axis Bank: Can better margins lift profitability?

Axis Bank reported a 38% year-on-year increase in standalone net profit to Rs 7,000 crore for the September quarter, beating Jefferies’ estimates.

According to the Jefferies report, higher income and lower provisions supported the performance, while net interest income (NII) grew 12% year-on-year.

Jefferies noted that core net interest margin (NIM), which measures the profitability of a bank’s lending and deposit activities, remained stable sequentially. However, the impact of foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) deposits was higher than expected.

Jefferies said, “NII growth ahead of estimates aided by better margins.”

It expects Axis Bank to gradually shift its lending towards retail customers and small and medium enterprises, which could help improve margins and return on equity (ROE).

Jefferies also highlighted improving asset quality. Axis Bank’s gross non-performing loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.2%, while its specific coverage ratio was 70%.

Jefferies has retained its ‘Buy’ rating and Rs 1,700 target price, citing attractive valuations of 10 times estimated price-to-earnings (P/E) and 1.3 times adjusted price-to-book value for FY28.

Jefferies on ICICI Bank: Stronger income growth, but margins need watching

ICICI Bank reported a 20% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 14,800 crore for the September quarter, ahead of Jefferies’ estimates. Its net interest income increased 18% year-on-year, outpacing Axis Bank’s 12% growth.

However, ICICI Bank’s core net interest margin declined by 10 basis points sequentially to 4.2%. According to Jefferies, the higher share of corporate loans and the impact of FCNR-B deposits weighed on margins.

The global investment bank expects a normalisation in the bank’s asset mix and the repricing of loans following interest rate increases to support margins in the coming quarters.

It said, “Stronger NII growth; normalisation of asset mix will aid margins.”

ICICI Bank’s gross and net NPL ratios stood at 1.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Jefferies noted that lower credit costs supported quarterly earnings and expects the bank to deliver 16% compound annual growth in core profit between FY26-29.

Jefferies has maintained its Buy rating and raised its earnings estimates by 5-6%. It has set a target price of Rs 1,750, based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, which values the bank using different business segments.

Axis Bank vs ICICI Bank: What should investors watch?

The key difference lies in valuations and earnings drivers. Jefferies sees Axis Bank benefiting from a shift towards higher-yielding loans and improved profitability, while ICICI Bank’s stronger income growth and expected loan repricing could support future earnings.

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