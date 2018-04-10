Axis Bank shares rally 2.5%; JP Morgan says story around CEO Shikha Sharma ‘new,’ too early to buy stock

The Axis Bank board has approved CEO Shikha Sharma’s request to re-appoint her for a six month period from June 1 to December 31. (Image: Reuters)

Axis Bank shares rallied more than 2.5% on Tuesday, after the bank announced that the term of the longest serving CEO Shikha Sharma will be curtailed to December-18, two and a half years prior to when her term was due to end. Axis Bank shares opened at Rs 523, and soon rose more than 3% in the opening trade to Rs 536.35. While investors seemed to be buoyed by the news, as it suggests winds of change in the leadership for the NPA troubled bank, Adrian Mowat of JP Morgan says that the news doesn’t suggest a buy signal as yet. “The story around Axis Bank is very new, and it’s too early to suggest a buy signal,” he said.

Interestingly, the board’s announcement comes after India’s central bank RBI raised questions on the Axis Bank board proposal to re-appoint Sharma for the fourth consecutive time in July 2018. Earlier, on December 8, 2017, Axis Bank’s board had decided to reappointed Shikha Sharma as MD and CEO for three more years from June 1, 2018.

However, the RBI asked the private lender to reconsider the decision to of re-appoointing Shikha Sharma amid concerns over rising bad loans. The RBI’s run-in came in against the backdrop of persisting concerns over mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) in the banking system. Further, the apex bank had also flagged concerns over deteriorating asset quality condition over the years.

Notably, while Axis Bank’s board has approved for a 6-month-long fourth term for Sikha Sharma, RBI’s nod is a prerequisite for the appointments of top management personnel at private sector banks. In recent times, bad loans have mounted in the bank, as NPAs jumped by over five-fold in recent financial years. The gross NPAs worth Rs 4,110 crore at the end of March 2015 surged to Rs 21,280 crore at the end of March 2017.