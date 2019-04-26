Axis Bank share price up after Q4 results; here’s what brokerages say

Axis Bank share price surged more than 3 per cent after the private lender posted strong results in the quarter ending March of FY19. The shares hit the day's high at Rs 765.15 on NSE after closing at Rs 740.90 yesterday. The stock was trading at Rs 762.25, up 21.35, or 2.88 per cent on NSE at the time of reporting. On Thursday, Axis Bank recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,505.1 crore for Q4 on lower provisions. In the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the private sector lender posted \u00a0a net loss of Rs 2,188.74 crore. CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted the profit to at Rs 1,527 crore for the private sector bank. In the quarter ending March of FY19, the net interest income (NII) was recorded at 5,705.6 crore. Credit Suisse The brokerage maintains 'outperform' call on Axis Bank. Credit Suisse raises. target to Rs 850 per share from current market price Rs 741. It sees RoE picking up to 16 per cent by FY21. The brokerage cuts the FY20EPS estimates by 3 per cent due to one-off provisions. CLSA The brokerage maintains 'buy' on the stock with a target price of Rs 890, up from the current market price of Rs 741.30. The brokerage expects the earnings to see a turnaround from FY20. Axis Bank also said in an exchange filing that it has made provisions against the pool of security receipts The private sector lender said in a regulatory filing that it made provisions against the pool of security receipts and its holding of non-banking assets during the quarter. So as to increase conservatism in provisioning during the given quarter multiple changes were made by the Bank, it informed in the exchange filing. \u00a0Additional provisioning of Rs 13,000 crore was made over normal provisioning for bad loans in the given quarter, it also said.