Axis Bank share price tanks 2% after Q4 net profit tumbles on Citi Bank acquisition; Should you buy, hold, sell?

Axis Bank share price tanked 1.86% to Rs 865.05 today after the bank posted a loss of Rs 5,728.42 crore in the January-March quarter due to the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business. The bank’s net interest income grew 33% on-year to Rs 11,742 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) jumped 73 bps on-year to 4.22%. The board of directors of the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY23.

Motilal Oswal: Buy – Target Price: Rs 1100

“Asset quality continued to improve with moderation in slippages and healthy trends in recoveries and upgrades. The restructured book was controlled, which coupled with a higher provisioning buffer provided comfort on credit cost. We expect AXSB to deliver an RoA/RoE of 1.9%/18.1% in FY25. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR1,100,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

Kotak: Buy – Fair Value: Rs 1100

“Asset quality metrics showed marginal improvement. We find the CET-1 ratio to be comfortable for near-term business requirements at 14% even though it is lower than its peers. We maintain a BUY rating with an FV of Rs1,100 (unchanged),” said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.