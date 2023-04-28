scorecardresearch
Axis Bank share price tanks 2% after Q4 net profit tumbles on Citi Bank acquisition; Should you buy, hold, sell?

Axis Bank share price fell on Friday after the bank posted loss in Q4FY23 due to the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business. The board of directors of the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY23.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Axis Bank share price today
Axis Bank share price fell today after the company reported a net loss of Rs 5,728.42 crore.

Axis Bank share price tanked 1.86% to Rs 865.05 today after the bank posted a loss of Rs 5,728.42 crore in the January-March quarter due to the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer business. The bank’s net interest income grew 33% on-year to Rs 11,742 crore, while the net interest margin (NIM) jumped 73 bps on-year to 4.22%. The board of directors of the bank has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY23.

Stock call: Should you buy, hold or sell Axis Bank stocks?

Motilal Oswal: Buy – Target Price: Rs 1100

“Asset quality continued to improve with moderation in slippages and healthy trends in recoveries and upgrades. The restructured book was controlled, which coupled with a higher provisioning buffer provided comfort on credit cost. We expect AXSB to deliver an RoA/RoE of 1.9%/18.1% in FY25. Reiterate BUY with a TP of INR1,100,” said analysts at Motilal Oswal.

Kotak: Buy – Fair Value: Rs 1100

“Asset quality metrics showed marginal improvement. We find the CET-1 ratio to be comfortable for near-term business requirements at 14% even though it is lower than its peers. We maintain a BUY rating with an FV of Rs1,100 (unchanged),” said analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities.

First published on: 28-04-2023 at 10:13 IST

Stock Market