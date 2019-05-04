Axis Bank Rating | Hold — A steady core operating performance

By: |
Updated: May 4, 2019 12:50:57 AM

Management has guided for stable NIM in the near term, though targets 3.5-3.7% NIM in two-three years. While corporate growth momentum was softer, retail momentum sustained; sustenance is key.

Loan growth momentum was below trend at sub-13% given 29% y-o-y dip in international book; domestic book grew 18% y-o-y.

Axis Bank (Axis) Q4FY19 earnings were characterised by steady core operating performance with delivery across management targeted variables reflected in strengthening deposit franchise, improving operating efficiency and conservative provisions. Key highlights: (i) steady NII growth (>20%) along with strong fee growth (up 23%) & controlled opex (up sub-10%) led to robust core profitability; (ii) >20% deposit growth was commendable (albeit, at higher cost and skewed towards retail TD) suggesting preparedness for growth; and (iii) asset quality improvement sustained with conservative provisioning policy (additional `13 bn provisions). Key variables: (i) limited levers for NIM improvement; and (ii) softer SA growth.

Though H2FY19 performance and credible road map to boost RoE are encouraging, we believe execution will be the critical. The stock is trading at 2.3x FY21e P/ABV, which broadly factors in the near-term improvement in RoE. Maintain Hold with revised target price of `754 (`737 earlier) as we roll forward one more quarter.
Incremental stress curtailed

Asset quality improvement sustained with slippages curtailed at `30 bn (2.5%). Also, the bank continued to strengthen provisions, reflected in: (i) strengthening coverage on NPLs (to 77%); (ii) increased coverage on SRs (`2.21 bn made); and (iii) higher provision on standard stressed sectors. In addition, pertaining to land-bank parcel (acquired for settlement of claims), Axis Bank had to make provisions (`21. 4 bn to be amortised over four quarters). Thus, despite strong core performance, elevated provisions led to PAT miss. Given upfronting of provisioning in FY19, we believe credit cost will ebb going forward—key to RoE improvement.

Moving on targeted lines

Axis Bank ticked all the boxes enroute to meeting its FY22 target. Key was the strong deposit traction (up >20% y-o-y) with significant ramp-up in retail TD (up > 44%). However, CASA growth was much below trend (flat y-o-y).
Outlook: Disciplined execution key

The new management is making the right moves. The structural changes will strengthen the bank’s robust franchise. That said, at 2.3x FY21e P/ABV (historical average prior to downturn in corporate cycle) for RoE of 17% by FY21e valuation seems full. Maintain ‘HOLD/SP’.

Growth momentum softer

Loan growth momentum was below trend at sub-13% given 29% y-o-y dip in international book; domestic book grew 18% y-o-y. Steady NIMs at 3.44% supported revenue, though focus on retail TD mobilisation led to 25bps rise in cost of funds.

 

