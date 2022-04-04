  • MORE MARKET STATS

Axis Bank rating – Buy: Deal opens up avenues for firm

Success will hinge on a few critical factors; could boost FY24/25e EPS by 2-4%; ‘Buy’ rating retained with unchanged TP of Rs 980

Written by HSBC
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.
The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

AXSB has entered into an agreement to acquire Citibank’s consumer businesses in India. AXSB will pay cRs 123.25 bn ($1.6 bn) to acquire the businesses. This will lead to the acquisition of c3mn unique customers; AXSB will leapfrog into top 3 by credit cards loans at Rs 244 bn; it would acquire Rs 1.1 trn from Citi Wealth and Private Banking (WPB); and deposits of Rs 502 bn (81% CASA). The acquisition also leads to a c230bps decline in CET 1 to c13% (c180bps due to expensing the deal premium) which has been AXSB’s stated threshold to trigger a capital raise. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

What are the critical success factors for deal to become value accretive? (i) Retention of potentially the most intensively-banked customer profile in India and of employees to prevent a meaningful run-off of assets, liabilities and AUM by the time the deal consummates. (ii) Succeeding in cross-selling to an affluent/super-affluent customer base which is already well-banked. (iii) Realising the 30-40% cost synergies that mgmt estimates currently (the normalised cost/assets at 4.3% compares with 2.2% for AXSB). (iv) Finding a way to redeploy the excess cash into loans.

Acquisition would be EPS, RoA accretive but BVPS dilutive: In a blue-sky scenario, assuming each of the above critical success factors endures, we estimate the current portfolio could add 2-4% to AXSB’s FY24/25e EPS, 2-5bp to its FY24/25e RoA and 175-187bp to its RoE. We have assumed (i) no attrition in the current portfolio, (ii) a 40% cost reduction over two years, and (iii) portfolio growth of 10% CAGR and revenue growth of 13% CAGR over FY23-25e. This is offset by normalisation of cost of funds to AXSB’s levels and of credit costs (30bps higher).

Deal value is not expensive, leaving estimates/TP unchanged: There are no negatives to the deal in our view. We are leaving our estimates/TP unchanged at this time. We think the deal value is inexpensive considering AXSB is getting a well established wealth business and high RoA consumer business at Rs 123.25 bn.

WPB: Benchmarking it to IIFL Wealth, the only large listed peer, helps us impute a normalised PAT of c`1.6 bn to Citi WPB. IIFL Wealth trades at 30x trail. profits. At 20-30x, imputed value of WPB would be Rs 30-50 bn.

Consumer banking: By deduction, the rest of the businesses would be valued at Rs 73-93 bn, or 11-13x trailing profits, as per our estimate.

More Stories on
Axis Bank

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.