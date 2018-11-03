Axis Bank Q2 net jumps 83% to Rs 790 crore

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender by assets, on Thursday reported an 83% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in net profits to Rs 790 crore for Q2FY19.

Gross NPAs and net NPAs stood at 5.96% and 2.54%, respectively, down from 6.52% and 3.09% in the previous quarter.

The bank exceeded quarterly profit estimates on the back of a sharp increase in net interest income (NII) and lowest slippages since Q3FY16.
NII, the core income a bank earns by giving loans, increased 15% y-o-y to Rs 5,232 crore against Rs 4,540 crore in the previous year. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY19 stood at 3.36%, down from 3.46% sequentially.
Provisions sequentially decreased 12% to Rs 2,927 crore. The lender’s asset quality during the quarter improved. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) sequentially decreased 5% to Rs 30,938 crore at the end of the September quarter from Rs 32,662 crore.

Shikha Sharma, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, said, “We are continuing to see steady improvement in the overall asset quality environment. All key metrics – whether it is new NPA formation, recoveries, credit costs, and NPA ratios – continue to see strong improvement.”

The bank experienced healthy growth in lending – the advances for the quarter grew 11% to `4.56 lakh crore, while the deposits saw 15% y-o-y growth to `4.79 lakh crore. Capital adequacy ratio as per Basel-III capital regulations was reported at 16.17%, down from 16.57% as on September 30, 2017.
Sharma also commented, “As the slippage cycle abates, we are also seeing gradual but steady progress on the resolution and recovery phase of the cycle, aided in large part by the active NCLT and IBC frameworks. We witnessed the resolution of a couple of large steel accounts earlier this year, and we have seen more accounts getting close to resolution since then.”

