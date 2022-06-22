Axis Bank, JK Cement, PFizer among 171 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week lows; Kohinoor Foods at new high

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 plunged 1 per cent, each on Wednesday, one day ahead of weekly F&O expiry. Benchmarks indices snapped two-day gains tracking weakness in US futures. So far in the day, the 30-share index hit a day’s low of 51,880, while Nifty 50 fell to 15,427. On S&P BSE Sensex, out of 30 stocks, Axis Bank fell to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 621.20, falling from the previous low of Rs 622.05 apiece, touched earlier this week. While no stock made a new 52-week high on S&P BSE Sensex so far in the day.

On BSE Sensex, a total 171 stocks hit fresh 52-week lows in the late morning deals on Wednesday. These include Aarti Drugs, Atlas Jewellery India, DB Corp, Dhani Services, eMudhra, Future Consumer, IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, PFizer, Parsvnath Developers, Supreme Industries, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, Symphony, Thyrocare Technologies, Triveni Enterprises, and UPL, among others.

On the flip side, 33 stocks made new 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These were Akshar Spintex, BAMPSL Securities, Bloom Industries, Gujarat Inject (Kerala), Kohinoor Foods, Lorenzini Apparels, Saianand Commercial, Scandent Imaging, Sonal Adhesives, and Trans Financial Resources, among others.

On the National Stock Exchange, 7 stocks rose to their respective 52-week highs, while 54 fell to new 52-week lows. Stocks that hit highs were Akshar Spintex, Axita Cotton, Dangee Dums, Elecon Engineering Company, and Kohinoor Foods, among others.

While stocks that fell to fresh lows were Airo Lam, Ajanta Pharma, Dhani Services, Dhanvarsha Finvest, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Jet Freight Logistics, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation, Shalby, Silver Touch Technologies, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, among others.