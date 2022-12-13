Axis Bank, Britannia Industries among 126 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 22 fall to 52-week lows

The domestic equity indices are trading in the green today after closing flat yesterday. Sensex is trading at 62,451, while Nifty is at 18,580. The broader markets also open marginally higher; NSE Nifty Midcap 100 and NSE Nifty Smallcap 100 are up 0.3%. Sectorally, most indices started in the green as well. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Reliance and Bajaj Finance are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, HCL Tech, UltraTech Cement are among the top gainers, with IndusInd Bank up 1.63%. The biggest laggards are UPL, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, JSW Steel and Titan. UPL is trading 0.99% down.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 126 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Yes Bank, West Leisure Resorts, VIP Clothing, Narmada Gelatines, TTK Healthcare, United Breweries, Steelcast, UCO Bank, Revathi Equipment, Ramky Infrastructure, PSP Projects, Polycab India, Lakshmi Machine Works, Jyothy Labs, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Apollo Tyres and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 22 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Wanbury, Apollo Finvest (India), Laurus Labs, Rossari Biotech, Svarnim Trade Udyog, Vivanza Biosciences were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 71 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Archean Chemical Industries, Apollo Tyres, Axis Bank, Fourth Dimension Solutions, Britannia Industries, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds , Central Bank of India, Dhanlaxmi Bank, DCB Bank, Jyothy Labs, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Revathi Equipment, VIP Clothing, Yes Bank are among others.

Alternatively, 13 stocks including DCX Systems, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics, Laurus Labs, Osia Hyper Retail, Clariant Chemicals (India), Cerebra Integrated Technologies among others were the stocks at 52 week lows.

Volume Toppers and Gainers

BGR Energy Systems, Motor & General Finance, Krsnaa Diagnostics, Vardhman Acrylics and Rajdarshan Industries are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Ultratech Cement were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.