Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises among 118 BSE stocks to hit 52-week highs, 31 BSE stocks fall to 52-week lows

Domestic indices Nifty and Sensex are lagging in trade today. Nifty gave up the 18,300 level to trade at 18,298, down by 0.47% while Sensex is 61,380, over 300 points lower. Reliance Industries, Infosys, Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top gainers are pharma stocks. Divis Lab, Apollo Hospitals, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy are the top winners, with Divis Lab up 3.64%. The biggest laggards are Britannia Industries, Adani Enterprises, ONGC, ICICI Bank and ITC, with Britannia Industries down 2%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 118 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. Yarn Syndicate, Wires & Fabriks, Veritas (India), Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Steelcast, Skipper, Sanghvi Movers, Rhetan TMT, Munoth Financial Services, Medico Remedies, Magellanic Cloud, JK Paper, IIFL Finance, Jindal Worldwide, KCD Industries India, Gravita India, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Tyres, Axis Bank, ESAB India and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 31 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Wanbury, Sunteck Realty, Polyplex Corporation, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers, Rossari Biotech, Piramal Pharma, Gland Pharma, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) and others were among these scrips.’

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 51 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Abbott India, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Tyres, Axis Bank, Gravita India, JK Paper, IIFL Finance, Jindal Worldwide, Kalyani Steels, Ramkrishna Forgings, Tirupati Forge, Speciality Restaurants, Skippert are among others.

Alternatively, 20 stocks including ABM International, Clariant Chemicals (India), Accuracy Shipping, ICDS, Inox Green Energy Services, Greenply Industries, Gland Pharma, FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), Wanbury, Sunteck Realty are the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Bal Pharma, Vineet Laboratories, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Shyam Metalics and Energy are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, Axis Bank and Reliance are among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.