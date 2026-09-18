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Axiom Gas Engineering Share Price

Sector
Petroleum

Axiom Gas Engineering has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 18, 2026 and will close on Sep 22, 2026. The price band has been set at 51.00-54.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Axiom Gas Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Axiom Gas Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Adani Total Gas		-1.31-9.32-18.9613.84-3.29-2.8-16.06
Petronet LNG		-1.31-0.98-1.67-2.791.365.954.07
Indraprastha Gas		-2.18-0.48-12.54-5.5-31.04-14.02-11.93
Mahanagar Gas		-1.21-3.62-11.527.08-20.130.54-1.17
Confidence Petroleum India		-2.7624.1227.79137.0581.01-1.032.78
IRM Energy		-3.98-7.291.0332.35-28.57-17.15-10.67

Source: Dion Global

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About Axiom Gas Engineering

Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U23201GJ2007PLC051590 and registration number is 051590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG/CNG/PNG/LNG Bottling/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Asma Mohamad Sadique Banani
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Tiwari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mehul Pravinchandra Talati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Darshan Suresh Chandan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sivagiri Srinivasan
    Independent Director

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