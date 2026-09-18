Axiom Gas Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U23201GJ2007PLC051590 and registration number is 051590. Currently company belongs to the Industry of LPG/CNG/PNG/LNG Bottling/Distribution. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.