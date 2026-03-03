Here's the live share price of Axentra Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Axentra Corp has gained 124.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2100.61%.
Axentra Corp’s current P/E of -882.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Axentra Corp
|0
|-1.97
|15.90
|285.54
|2,100.61
|285.49
|124.70
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Axentra Corp has gained 2100.61% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Axentra Corp has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|366.72
|363.83
|10
|362.12
|358.25
|20
|341.52
|338.28
|50
|268.25
|278.35
|100
|185.32
|210.26
|200
|103.3
|0
In the latest quarter, Axentra Corp saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.88%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 15.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:16 PM IST
|Axentra Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Feb 25, 2026, 9:14 PM IST
|Axentra Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares Of Rs. 10 Each At An Issue Price Of Rs. 20 O
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:28 PM IST
|Axentra Corp - Unaudited Financial Results Alongwith Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 7:21 PM IST
|Axentra Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 12Th February, 2026
|Feb 11, 2026, 8:36 PM IST
|Axentra Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
Dugar Housing Developments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1992PLC023689 and registration number is 023689. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axentra Corp is ₹360.90 as on Jan 27, 2026.
The Axentra Corp is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Axentra Corp is ₹350.07 Cr as on Jan 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Axentra Corp are ₹360.90 and ₹360.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axentra Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axentra Corp is ₹371.85 and 52-week low of Axentra Corp is ₹16.40 as on Jan 27, 2026.
The Axentra Corp has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -1.97% for the past month, 15.9% over 3 months, 2100.61% over 1 year, 285.49% across 3 years, and 124.7% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axentra Corp are -882.40 and 34.39 on Jan 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.