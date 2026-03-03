Facebook Pixel Code
Axentra Corp Share Price

NSE
BSE

AXENTRA CORP

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Axentra Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹360.90 Closed
-0.99₹ -3.60
As on Jan 27, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Axentra Corp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹360.90₹360.90
₹360.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.40₹371.85
₹360.90
Open Price
₹360.90
Prev. Close
₹364.50
Volume
60

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Axentra Corp has gained 124.70% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 2100.61%.

Axentra Corp’s current P/E of -882.40x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Axentra Corp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Axentra Corp		0-1.9715.90285.542,100.61285.49124.70
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Axentra Corp has gained 2100.61% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Axentra Corp has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Axentra Corp Financials

Axentra Corp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5366.72363.83
10362.12358.25
20341.52338.28
50268.25278.35
100185.32210.26
200103.30

Axentra Corp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Axentra Corp saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.88%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 15.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Axentra Corp Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 25, 2026, 9:16 PM ISTAxentra Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Feb 25, 2026, 9:14 PM ISTAxentra Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of 1,00,00,000 Equity Shares Of Rs. 10 Each At An Issue Price Of Rs. 20 O
Feb 12, 2026, 7:28 PM ISTAxentra Corp - Unaudited Financial Results Alongwith Limited Review Report For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 12, 2026, 7:21 PM ISTAxentra Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 12Th February, 2026
Feb 11, 2026, 8:36 PM ISTAxentra Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director

About Axentra Corp

Dugar Housing Developments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/10/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65922TN1992PLC023689 and registration number is 023689. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

  • Industry
    Construction, Contracting & Engineering
  • Address
    Dugar Towers, No.123, Marshalls Road, Chennai (Madras) Tamil Nadu 600008
  • Contact
    housing@dugar.in
    www.dhousingl.in

Management

  • Mr. Lakshmaiah Devarajulu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Tikamchand Rakki
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Zakir Hussain Munavar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Rajasekar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ulhas Narayan Deosthale
    Additional Director
  • Mrs. Jankiben Brahmbhatt
    Additional Director

FAQs on Axentra Corp Share Price

What is the share price of Axentra Corp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axentra Corp is ₹360.90 as on Jan 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Axentra Corp?

The Axentra Corp is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Axentra Corp?

The market cap of Axentra Corp is ₹350.07 Cr as on Jan 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Axentra Corp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Axentra Corp are ₹360.90 and ₹360.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axentra Corp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axentra Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axentra Corp is ₹371.85 and 52-week low of Axentra Corp is ₹16.40 as on Jan 27, 2026.

How has the Axentra Corp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Axentra Corp has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -1.97% for the past month, 15.9% over 3 months, 2100.61% over 1 year, 285.49% across 3 years, and 124.7% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Axentra Corp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axentra Corp are -882.40 and 34.39 on Jan 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Axentra Corp News

