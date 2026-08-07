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Axel Polymers Share Price

NSE
BSE

AXEL POLYMERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Axel Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.68 Closed
5.73₹ 2.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Axel Polymers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹45.00₹49.00
₹48.68
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.70₹60.00
₹48.68
Open Price
₹45.12
Prev. Close
₹46.04
Volume
545

Source: Dion Global

Axel Polymers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Axel Polymers		6.369.7911.6317.3-9.08-1.7323.06
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.6-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.47.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.415.5350.1
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.8-11.3-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.7-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.33.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.30.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.83.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.8-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.6-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.7-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Axel Polymers has declined 9.08% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Axel Polymers has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Axel Polymers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Axel Polymers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.247.07
1044.4746.04
2044.1245.07
5044.1644.42
10044.0644.57
20045.7645.35

Source: Dion Global

Axel Polymers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Axel Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Axel Polymers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:23 PM IST ISTAxel Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
Jul 09, 2026, 12:29 AM IST ISTAxel Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTAxel Polymers - Supplemental Disclosure Of Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Ye
Jun 19, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTAxel Polymers - Disclosure Of Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St
Jun 12, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTAxel Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Axel Polymers

Axel Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1992PLC017678 and registration number is 017678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Thanky
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Dhara Gaurav Thanky
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Chirag Shah
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Shah
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Axel Polymers Share Price

What is the share price of Axel Polymers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axel Polymers is ₹48.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Axel Polymers?

The Axel Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Axel Polymers?

The market cap of Axel Polymers is ₹53.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Axel Polymers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Axel Polymers are ₹49.00 and ₹45.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axel Polymers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axel Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axel Polymers is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Axel Polymers is ₹36.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Axel Polymers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Axel Polymers has shown returns of 5.73% over the past day, 9.79% for the past month, 11.63% over 3 months, -9.08% over 1 year, -1.73% across 3 years, and 23.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Axel Polymers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axel Polymers are -38.48 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Axel Polymers News

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