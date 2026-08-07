Here's the live share price of Axel Polymers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Axel Polymers
|6.36
|9.79
|11.63
|17.3
|-9.08
|-1.73
|23.06
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.6
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.4
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.4
|15.53
|50.1
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.8
|-11.3
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.7
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.3
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.3
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.8
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.8
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.6
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.7
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Axel Polymers has declined 9.08% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Axel Polymers has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.2
|47.07
|10
|44.47
|46.04
|20
|44.12
|45.07
|50
|44.16
|44.42
|100
|44.06
|44.57
|200
|45.76
|45.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Axel Polymers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.16% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:23 PM IST IST
|Axel Polymers - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The
|Jul 09, 2026, 12:29 AM IST IST
|Axel Polymers - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Axel Polymers - Supplemental Disclosure Of Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Ye
|Jun 19, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Axel Polymers - Disclosure Of Reasons For Delay In Submission Of Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31St
|Jun 12, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Axel Polymers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Axel Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1992PLC017678 and registration number is 017678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 44.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axel Polymers is ₹48.68 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Axel Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Axel Polymers is ₹53.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Axel Polymers are ₹49.00 and ₹45.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axel Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axel Polymers is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Axel Polymers is ₹36.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Axel Polymers has shown returns of 5.73% over the past day, 9.79% for the past month, 11.63% over 3 months, -9.08% over 1 year, -1.73% across 3 years, and 23.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axel Polymers are -38.48 and 2.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global