AXEL POLYMERS LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹50.20 Closed
0.140.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Axel Polymers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹49.00₹52.62
₹50.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.50₹55.00
₹50.20
Open Price
₹52.61
Prev. Close
₹50.13
Volume
3,478

Axel Polymers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R152.21
  • R254.23
  • R355.83
  • Pivot
    50.61
  • S148.59
  • S246.99
  • S344.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.1751.24
  • 1041.3451.12
  • 2041.4850.23
  • 5043.9248.17
  • 10043.5346.76
  • 20046.2145.68

Axel Polymers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.729.9213.997.9618.96375.38200.60
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

Axel Polymers Ltd. Share Holdings

Axel Polymers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Axel Polymers Ltd.

Axel Polymers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/05/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200GJ1992PLC017678 and registration number is 017678. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 72.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gaurav Thanky
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. A B Bodhanwala
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Dr.(Mrs.) M A Bodhanwala
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Amitabh Thakore
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Haresh Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Axel Polymers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Axel Polymers Ltd.?

The market cap of Axel Polymers Ltd. is ₹42.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Axel Polymers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Axel Polymers Ltd. is 27.73 and PB ratio of Axel Polymers Ltd. is 3.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Axel Polymers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axel Polymers Ltd. is ₹50.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axel Polymers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axel Polymers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axel Polymers Ltd. is ₹55.00 and 52-week low of Axel Polymers Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

