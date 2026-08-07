What is the share price of Axel Polymers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Axel Polymers is ₹48.68 as on .

What kind of stock is Axel Polymers? The Axel Polymers is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Axel Polymers? The market cap of Axel Polymers is ₹53.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Axel Polymers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Axel Polymers are ₹49.00 and ₹45.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Axel Polymers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Axel Polymers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Axel Polymers is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Axel Polymers is ₹36.70 as on .

How has the Axel Polymers performed historically in terms of returns? The Axel Polymers has shown returns of 5.73% over the past day, 9.79% for the past month, 11.63% over 3 months, -9.08% over 1 year, -1.73% across 3 years, and 23.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Axel Polymers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Axel Polymers are -38.48 and 2.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global