The Fortune cooking oil is a known brand across Indian kitchens. But the company behind it also sells packaged foods, and that business is growing fast. The share price of AWL Agri Business is currently trading near its 52-week low. Is it time to consider the stock now and is there scope for further upside?

That is the question at the centre of Jefferies‘ latest assessment of AWL Agri Business. The global investment bank Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and set a price target of Rs 260. This indicates a potential upside of 59% from the November 16 closing level of Rs 164 for the share price.

What makes Jefferies believe the market is underestimating this business? Let’s take a look –

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AWL Agri’s Foods business: A growing segment with little value in the price

AWL Agri built its Foods business using cash from its edible oils operations and the Fortune brand. The Foods segment has since grown into a large business. Its revenue is estimated to be more than Rs 8,000 crore in FY27.

According to the global investment bank’s report, the Foods business grew its revenue at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 22% between FY20 and FY26. It has also stayed profitable at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) level, even though its margins are only in the low single digits.

Jefferies tried to find out how much investors are paying for each AWL Agri business by using a reverse sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation. It valued Edible Oils and Industry Essentials together at around 10 times their enterprise value to EBITDA. That leaves just Rs 13 billion as the implied value of Foods.

Jefferies noted, “”Valuing these at a blended ~10x EV/EBITDA (11x for Edible Oil & 6x for Industry Essentials) implies ~Rs199bn of Equity value, leaving only ~Rs13bn for Foods, equivalent to ~0.15x on EV/Sales & ~4x EV/EBITDA. We find this pessimistic and believe implied valuations materially undervalue Foods’ growth potential.”

Why Jefferies is comfortable with a 10-times valuation for the core business

Jefferies believes the edible oils and Industry Essentials segments provide a relatively stable base for the company.

It has assigned an 11-times enterprise value to EBITDA multiple to Edible Oils and six times to Industry Essentials. Together, these businesses account for an estimated equity value of around Rs 199 billion.

According to the global investment bank report, the 10-times blended valuation reflects AWL Agri’s “large scale, market leadership, strong parentage & high cash generation”. However, it also recognises the mature and commodity-linked nature of these businesses.

Commodity prices and margins remain important concerns. Jefferies believes investors should look beyond margins and focus on three factors such as sales volume growth, absolute EBITDA earned per tonne and the company’s ability to manage commodity price fluctuations.

Between FY19 and FY26, the company’s volumes grew at a compound annual rate of around 7%, compared with about 5% for the industry. Its EBITDA also grew at around 9% a year over this period.

Average EBITDA was around Rs 4,260 per tonne, which falls within the company’s guided range of Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,500 per tonne. Even when commodity prices swung sharply in FY23 and FY24, the company still kept its EBITDA positive.

Can the food business become AWL Agri’s next earnings driver?

The bigger opportunity, according to Jefferies, lies in how AWL Agri converts its growing Foods business into higher profits.

The segment is still operating at low-single-digit margins. However, the global investment bank believes profitability could improve as the business expands.

Jefferies expects the Foods business to move towards Rs 150 billion in revenue over the longer term.

The report noted that “the next phase is about monetising this scale”. In other words, the focus will gradually shift from building the business to generating better returns from it.

AWL Agri valuation gap with FMCG peers: What could change?

AWL Agri currently trades at around 17 times its one-year forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, compared with approximately 42 times for its fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) peers.

However, a larger Foods business could gradually change the company’s earnings profile. As per the global investment bank report, “a growing Foods business should diversify the earnings stream and help narrow the valuation gap”.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.