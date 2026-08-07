Here's the live share price of AVSL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AVSL Industries
|0
|0
|0
|-5.00
|-4.24
|-3.93
|30.11
|Supreme Industries
|-0.68
|8.19
|-6.08
|-7.10
|-17.59
|-2.90
|10.44
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.30
|13.04
|18.27
|41.93
|99.49
|127.55
|50.93
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.73
|8.78
|11.89
|24.14
|58.63
|31.29
|34.89
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|7.48
|3.35
|15.93
|-5.65
|2.53
|3.50
|2.08
|Nilkamal
|-2.86
|34.87
|34.49
|19.50
|8.15
|-11.17
|-8.90
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.96
|-1.40
|14.77
|25.64
|-13.77
|-11.15
|5.92
|All Time Plastics
|-0.64
|-11.54
|-18.72
|-10.13
|-22.49
|-8.14
|-4.97
|Arrow Greentech
|8.17
|17.79
|40.92
|76.59
|1.80
|30.38
|37.89
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.39
|13.72
|4.12
|1.54
|-21.91
|-1.58
|-1.27
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-3.19
|8.01
|0.53
|8.72
|10.00
|-0.43
|-0.26
|TPL Plastech
|-2.27
|-5.45
|15.62
|19.56
|3.09
|20.86
|17.29
|Plastiblends India
|6.21
|12.02
|14.21
|25.50
|3.68
|-4.04
|-5.91
|Wim Plast
|0
|-7.26
|-12.97
|-12.97
|-12.97
|-4.52
|-2.74
|Cool Caps Industries
|-2.27
|-14.34
|-14.68
|-24.69
|-74.17
|-24.87
|41.69
|Brand Concepts
|-7.81
|-11.18
|-28.51
|-43.88
|-45.78
|-21.30
|40.81
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|-0.12
|-4.23
|-3.26
|-4.55
|-40.87
|-4.22
|4.23
|Master Components
|3.67
|37.20
|34.98
|60.32
|35.42
|52.48
|28.80
|Avro India
|4.48
|-11.74
|-25.47
|-29.13
|-42.50
|-6.17
|27.15
|Mega Flex Plastics
|0
|-12.78
|-31.03
|-9.09
|61.29
|42.58
|12.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AVSL Industries has declined 4.24% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.59%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (99.49%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.63%). From a 5 year perspective, AVSL Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.44%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (50.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|122.08
|122.43
|10
|125.42
|126.28
|20
|134.25
|135.15
|50
|155.91
|144.74
|100
|143.53
|134.5
|200
|94.81
|97.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AVSL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the AVSL Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
AVSL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL2003PLC121698 and registration number is 121698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVSL Industries is ₹119.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AVSL Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of AVSL Industries is ₹63.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AVSL Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVSL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVSL Industries is ₹131.25 and 52-week low of AVSL Industries is ₹119.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AVSL Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -4.24% over 1 year, -3.93% across 3 years, and 30.11% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVSL Industries are 0.00 and 4.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global