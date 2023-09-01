Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
AVSL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL2003PLC121698 and registration number is 121698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AVSL Industries Ltd. is ₹47.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AVSL Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AVSL Industries Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVSL Industries Ltd. is ₹89.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVSL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVSL Industries Ltd. is ₹154.05 and 52-week low of AVSL Industries Ltd. is ₹82.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.