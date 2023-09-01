Follow Us

AVSL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹89.25 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AVSL Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹89.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹82.20₹154.05
₹89.25
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹89.25
Volume
0

AVSL Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.5
  • R229.75
  • R359.5
  • Pivot
    29.75
  • S159.5
  • S229.75
  • S359.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.390.32
  • 1093.9596.52
  • 2080.7102.85
  • 5054.6993.46
  • 10045.1875.32
  • 20029.250

AVSL Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00.06-33.89-42.063.18158.70147.92
-2.2823.4457.7860.74123.45225.88273.79
4.2024.1158.7398.1872.92123.13176.36
3.83-10.776.6433.9915.2892.5625.55
-1.17-6.140.402.082.48237.91205.49
-2.816.8418.9973.0268.38418.85179.27
1.786.7019.2014.5215.15108.4341.39
2.0232.2234.5762.20-10.53-13.91-13.91
3.03-6.569.1117.193.44376.70139.01
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
2.047.0433.7553.526.9733.11-6.06
-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32-9.32
10.722.01-3.3787.66355.02631.32159.69
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-1.45-2.40-8.9631.5523.26239.1724.31
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.428.31-9.08-11.87-4.58669.06559.60
-2.383.89-2.69-14.46-21.86-36.47-36.47
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02

AVSL Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

AVSL Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About AVSL Industries Ltd.

AVSL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL2003PLC121698 and registration number is 121698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 100.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priti Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Garg
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sugreev Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Sangal
    Independent Director

FAQs on AVSL Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AVSL Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of AVSL Industries Ltd. is ₹47.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AVSL Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AVSL Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AVSL Industries Ltd. is 1.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AVSL Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVSL Industries Ltd. is ₹89.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVSL Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVSL Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVSL Industries Ltd. is ₹154.05 and 52-week low of AVSL Industries Ltd. is ₹82.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

