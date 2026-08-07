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AVSL Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVSL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of AVSL Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹119.70 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AVSL Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹119.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹119.70₹131.25
₹119.70
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹119.70

Source: Dion Global

AVSL Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AVSL Industries		000-5.00-4.24-3.9330.11
Supreme Industries		-0.688.19-6.08-7.10-17.59-2.9010.44
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.3013.0418.2741.9399.49127.5550.93
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.738.7811.8924.1458.6331.2934.89
Ddev Plastiks Industries		7.483.3515.93-5.652.533.502.08
Nilkamal		-2.8634.8734.4919.508.15-11.17-8.90
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.96-1.4014.7725.64-13.77-11.155.92
All Time Plastics		-0.64-11.54-18.72-10.13-22.49-8.14-4.97
Arrow Greentech		8.1717.7940.9276.591.8030.3837.89
Dhunseri Ventures		11.3913.724.121.54-21.91-1.58-1.27
Pyramid Technoplast		-3.198.010.538.7210.00-0.43-0.26
TPL Plastech		-2.27-5.4515.6219.563.0920.8617.29
Plastiblends India		6.2112.0214.2125.503.68-4.04-5.91
Wim Plast		0-7.26-12.97-12.97-12.97-4.52-2.74
Cool Caps Industries		-2.27-14.34-14.68-24.69-74.17-24.8741.69
Brand Concepts		-7.81-11.18-28.51-43.88-45.78-21.3040.81
Pil Italica Lifestyle		-0.12-4.23-3.26-4.55-40.87-4.224.23
Master Components		3.6737.2034.9860.3235.4252.4828.80
Avro India		4.48-11.74-25.47-29.13-42.50-6.1727.15
Mega Flex Plastics		0-12.78-31.03-9.0961.2942.5812.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AVSL Industries has declined 4.24% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.59%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (99.49%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (58.63%). From a 5 year perspective, AVSL Industries has outperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.44%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (50.93%).

AVSL Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AVSL Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5122.08122.43
10125.42126.28
20134.25135.15
50155.91144.74
100143.53134.5
20094.8197.93

Source: Dion Global

AVSL Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AVSL Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AVSL Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the AVSL Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About AVSL Industries

AVSL Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L18101DL2003PLC121698 and registration number is 121698. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 150.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priti Bansal
    Director
  • Mr. Ashish Garg
    Director
  • Mr. Sugreev Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dhirendra Sangal
    Independent Director

FAQs on AVSL Industries Share Price

What is the share price of AVSL Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVSL Industries is ₹119.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AVSL Industries?

The AVSL Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVSL Industries?

The market cap of AVSL Industries is ₹63.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AVSL Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AVSL Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVSL Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVSL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVSL Industries is ₹131.25 and 52-week low of AVSL Industries is ₹119.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AVSL Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The AVSL Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -4.24% over 1 year, -3.93% across 3 years, and 30.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVSL Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVSL Industries are 0.00 and 4.48 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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