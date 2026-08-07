What is the share price of AVSL Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVSL Industries is ₹119.70 as on .

What kind of stock is AVSL Industries? The AVSL Industries is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVSL Industries? The market cap of AVSL Industries is ₹63.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AVSL Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of AVSL Industries are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVSL Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVSL Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVSL Industries is ₹131.25 and 52-week low of AVSL Industries is ₹119.70 as on .

How has the AVSL Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The AVSL Industries has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -4.24% over 1 year, -3.93% across 3 years, and 30.11% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVSL Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVSL Industries are 0.00 and 4.48 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global