Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Avro India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVRO INDIA LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹116.60 Closed
1.131.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Avro India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.35₹118.55
₹116.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹95.55₹169.45
₹116.60
Open Price
₹118.20
Prev. Close
₹115.30
Volume
42,877

Avro India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1118.58
  • R2120.67
  • R3122.78
  • Pivot
    116.47
  • S1114.38
  • S2112.27
  • S3110.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5121.1112.34
  • 10122.31111.78
  • 20122.32112.12
  • 50120.71116.15
  • 100120.41120.25
  • 20089.4119.29

Avro India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Avro India Ltd. Share Holdings

Avro India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
07 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Avro India Ltd.

Avro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200UP1996PLC101013 and registration number is 101013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture primarily of plastic. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Aggarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sahil Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Anita Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Vandana Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Richa Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Avro India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Avro India Ltd.?

The market cap of Avro India Ltd. is ₹117.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avro India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Avro India Ltd. is 28.52 and PB ratio of Avro India Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Avro India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avro India Ltd. is ₹116.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avro India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avro India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avro India Ltd. is ₹169.45 and 52-week low of Avro India Ltd. is ₹95.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data