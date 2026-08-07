Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Avro India Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVRO INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of Avro India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.15 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Avro India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.73₹9.30
₹9.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.45₹16.50
₹9.15
Open Price
₹9.30
Prev. Close
₹9.15
Volume
1,13,678

Source: Dion Global

Avro India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avro India		3.16-10.91-25.91-30.15-41.72-6.014.15
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Avro India has declined 41.72% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Avro India has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

Avro India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avro India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.88.98
108.939
209.299.24
5010.149.95
10011.1710.79
20012.0211.92

Source: Dion Global

Avro India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avro India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Avro India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 03, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTAvro India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTAvro India - Approval From NSE Ltd And BSE Ltd For Listing And Trading Of 1060900 Equity Shares
Jul 01, 2026, 03:19 AM IST ISTAvro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 01, 2026, 03:12 AM IST ISTAvro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jun 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST ISTAvro India - Intimation Of Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From National Stock Exchange Of India Limited And Approval From B

Source: Dion Global

About Avro India

Avro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200UP1996PLC101013 and registration number is 101013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture primarily of plastic. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Aggarwal
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sahil Aggarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikhil Aggarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Anita Aggarwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Mukul Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pawan Dixit
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Richa Kalra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sushil Kumar Goyal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Duggal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avro India Share Price

What is the share price of Avro India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avro India is ₹9.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avro India?

The Avro India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avro India?

The market cap of Avro India is ₹122.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avro India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avro India are ₹9.30 and ₹8.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avro India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avro India is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Avro India is ₹8.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Avro India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avro India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.91% for the past month, -25.91% over 3 months, -41.72% over 1 year, -6.01% across 3 years, and 4.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avro India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avro India are 26.71 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Avro India News

More Avro India News
Market Pulse