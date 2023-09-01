Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|07 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Avro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200UP1996PLC101013 and registration number is 101013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture primarily of plastic. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 64.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Avro India Ltd. is ₹117.62 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Avro India Ltd. is 28.52 and PB ratio of Avro India Ltd. is 4.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avro India Ltd. is ₹116.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avro India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avro India Ltd. is ₹169.45 and 52-week low of Avro India Ltd. is ₹95.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.