What is the share price of Avro India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avro India is ₹9.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Avro India? The Avro India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avro India? The market cap of Avro India is ₹122.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avro India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avro India are ₹9.30 and ₹8.73.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avro India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avro India is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Avro India is ₹8.45 as on .

How has the Avro India performed historically in terms of returns? The Avro India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.91% for the past month, -25.91% over 3 months, -41.72% over 1 year, -6.01% across 3 years, and 4.15% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avro India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avro India are 26.71 and 1.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global