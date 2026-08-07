Here's the live share price of Avro India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avro India
|3.16
|-10.91
|-25.91
|-30.15
|-41.72
|-6.01
|4.15
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Avro India has declined 41.72% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, Avro India has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.8
|8.98
|10
|8.93
|9
|20
|9.29
|9.24
|50
|10.14
|9.95
|100
|11.17
|10.79
|200
|12.02
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avro India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 6.84%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 03, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Avro India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Avro India - Approval From NSE Ltd And BSE Ltd For Listing And Trading Of 1060900 Equity Shares
|Jul 01, 2026, 03:19 AM IST IST
|Avro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 01, 2026, 03:12 AM IST IST
|Avro India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jun 17, 2026, 11:07 PM IST IST
|Avro India - Intimation Of Receipt Of In-Principle Approval From National Stock Exchange Of India Limited And Approval From B
Source: Dion Global
Avro India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25200UP1996PLC101013 and registration number is 101013. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture primarily of plastic. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 90.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avro India is ₹9.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avro India is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avro India is ₹122.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avro India are ₹9.30 and ₹8.73.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avro India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avro India is ₹16.50 and 52-week low of Avro India is ₹8.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avro India has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -10.91% for the past month, -25.91% over 3 months, -41.72% over 1 year, -6.01% across 3 years, and 4.15% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avro India are 26.71 and 1.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global