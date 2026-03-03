Facebook Pixel Code
AVP Infracon Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVP INFRACON

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of AVP Infracon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹91.70 Closed
-6.90₹ -6.80
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
AVP Infracon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹90.00₹95.80
₹91.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹83.00₹218.00
₹91.70
Open Price
₹91.05
Prev. Close
₹98.50
Volume
96,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of AVP Infracon has gained 4.09% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -50.91%.

AVP Infracon’s current P/E of 5.24x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

AVP Infracon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AVP Infracon		-7.00-2.24-30.24-48.07-48.346.914.09
G R Infraprojects		-6.27-7.27-11.47-28.18-7.65-2.86-11.96
Dilip Buildcon		-5.38-8.19-7.45-11.11-3.8028.35-8.46
Ceigall India		-3.910.7016.258.908.37-10.73-6.58
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		-6.70-13.79-11.99-25.22-10.08-3.48-2.10
J Kumar Infraprojects		-6.70-10.67-8.28-21.22-20.0825.6021.91
RattanIndia Enterprises		-9.93-26.66-35.61-54.70-31.29-10.6832.54
Indiqube Spaces		-0.290.03-16.43-26.18-20.40-7.32-4.46
GE Power India		-3.8341.1432.4525.1998.0257.479.89
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-6.91-25.90-44.54-50.90-56.07-12.39-7.63
Highway Infrastructure		-7.780.88-18.98-43.97-56.39-24.17-15.29
Dev Accelerator		-1.4910.22-2.50-34.83-34.83-13.30-8.21
Markolines Pavement Technologies		2.0411.794.52-13.15-13.15-4.59-2.78
RBM Infracon		-9.90-10.28-28.03-24.095.7762.0142.71
Chavda Infra		-2.70-10.0419.24-9.29-26.915.863.47
A2Z Infra Engineering		6.6620.0812.97-22.6111.2033.4231.61
Active Infrastructures		00-3.850-3.19-1.07-0.65
Current Infraprojects		-1.04-1.27-14.48-18.82-18.82-6.71-4.08
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		-8.64-1.40-28.62-33.97-40.2916.5329.54
Dhara Rail Projects		-3.69-5.24-25.40-25.40-25.40-9.30-5.69

Over the last one year, AVP Infracon has declined 48.34% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-7.65%), Dilip Buildcon (-3.80%), Ceigall India (8.37%). From a 5 year perspective, AVP Infracon has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.96%) and Dilip Buildcon (-8.46%).

AVP Infracon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

AVP Infracon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5100.1199.21
10105.11102.24
20106.9104.71
50109.56111.93
100130.7126.28
200155.71141.96

AVP Infracon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AVP Infracon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.13%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

AVP Infracon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the AVP Infracon fact sheet for more information

About AVP Infracon

AVP Infracon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/09/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45400TN2009PLC072861 and registration number is 072861. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 272.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Prasanna D
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bollam Venkateshwarlu
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dhandayuthapani Vasanth
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyavathy D
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priya Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Rajendran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajan Ethiraja
    Independent Director

FAQs on AVP Infracon Share Price

What is the share price of AVP Infracon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVP Infracon is ₹91.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is AVP Infracon?

The AVP Infracon is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVP Infracon?

The market cap of AVP Infracon is ₹229.06 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AVP Infracon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AVP Infracon are ₹95.80 and ₹90.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVP Infracon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVP Infracon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVP Infracon is ₹218.00 and 52-week low of AVP Infracon is ₹83.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the AVP Infracon performed historically in terms of returns?

The AVP Infracon has shown returns of -6.9% over the past day, 1.44% for the past month, -35.15% over 3 months, -50.91% over 1 year, 6.91% across 3 years, and 4.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVP Infracon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVP Infracon are 5.24 and 1.53 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

