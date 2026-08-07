Here's the live share price of Avonmore Capital & Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avonmore Capital & Management Services
|-2.68
|8.13
|-10.66
|-27.09
|-39.24
|11.25
|22.04
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Avonmore Capital & Management Services has declined 39.24% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Avonmore Capital & Management Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.73
|11.07
|10
|10.14
|10.72
|20
|10.05
|10.44
|50
|10.36
|10.61
|100
|11.23
|11.55
|200
|14.07
|13.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avonmore Capital & Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Avonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:53 PM IST IST
|Avonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:15 PM IST IST
|Avonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 31, 2026, 07:10 PM IST IST
|Avonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|Avonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone As Well
Source: Dion Global
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1991PLC417433 and registration number is 417433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹10.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avonmore Capital & Management Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹307.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avonmore Capital & Management Services are ₹11.20 and ₹10.83.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avonmore Capital & Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹23.54 and 52-week low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹9.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Avonmore Capital & Management Services has shown returns of -1.89% over the past day, 8.13% for the past month, -10.66% over 3 months, -39.24% over 1 year, 11.25% across 3 years, and 22.04% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avonmore Capital & Management Services are 19.95 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global