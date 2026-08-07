What is the share price of Avonmore Capital & Management Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹10.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Avonmore Capital & Management Services? The Avonmore Capital & Management Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services? The market cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹307.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avonmore Capital & Management Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avonmore Capital & Management Services are ₹11.20 and ₹10.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avonmore Capital & Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹23.54 and 52-week low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹9.04 as on .

How has the Avonmore Capital & Management Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Avonmore Capital & Management Services has shown returns of -1.89% over the past day, 8.13% for the past month, -10.66% over 3 months, -39.24% over 1 year, 11.25% across 3 years, and 22.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avonmore Capital & Management Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avonmore Capital & Management Services are 19.95 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global