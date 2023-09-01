Follow Us

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. Share Price

AVONMORE CAPITAL & MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹80.89 Closed
2.411.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.20₹82.73
₹80.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.15₹103.30
₹80.89
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹78.99
Volume
6,091

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R182.68
  • R284.47
  • R386.21
  • Pivot
    80.94
  • S179.15
  • S277.41
  • S375.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.2478.98
  • 1079.6779.77
  • 2081.8481.27
  • 5085.5280.1
  • 10081.7276.68
  • 20079.6974.14

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.41-18.2323.1026.81-4.78663.11242.03
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190DL1991PLC045857 and registration number is 045857. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Govind Prasad Agrawal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ashu Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Lal Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhupinder Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. is ₹188.90 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. is 178.57 and PB ratio of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. is ₹80.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. is ₹103.30 and 52-week low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. is ₹58.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

