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Avonmore Capital & Management Services Share Price

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BSE

AVONMORE CAPITAL & MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Avonmore Capital & Management Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.90 Closed
-1.89₹ -0.21
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Avonmore Capital & Management Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.83₹11.20
₹10.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.04₹23.54
₹10.90
Open Price
₹11.18
Prev. Close
₹11.11
Volume
9,593

Source: Dion Global

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avonmore Capital & Management Services		-2.688.13-10.66-27.09-39.2411.2522.04
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Avonmore Capital & Management Services has declined 39.24% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Avonmore Capital & Management Services has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.7311.07
1010.1410.72
2010.0510.44
5010.3610.61
10011.2311.55
20014.0713.3

Source: Dion Global

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avonmore Capital & Management Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding fell to 0.04%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.49% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Avonmore Capital & Management Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTAvonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 31, 2026, 07:53 PM IST ISTAvonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Jul 31, 2026, 07:15 PM IST ISTAvonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 31, 2026, 07:10 PM IST ISTAvonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 24, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTAvonmore Cap. & Mgt. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone As Well

Source: Dion Global

About Avonmore Capital & Management Services

Avonmore Capital & Management Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/09/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67190MH1991PLC417433 and registration number is 417433. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.87 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Govind Prasad Agrawal
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ashu Gupta
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Satish Chandra Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neelu Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajkumar Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Avonmore Capital & Management Services Share Price

What is the share price of Avonmore Capital & Management Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹10.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avonmore Capital & Management Services?

The Avonmore Capital & Management Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services?

The market cap of Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹307.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avonmore Capital & Management Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avonmore Capital & Management Services are ₹11.20 and ₹10.83.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avonmore Capital & Management Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹23.54 and 52-week low of Avonmore Capital & Management Services is ₹9.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Avonmore Capital & Management Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avonmore Capital & Management Services has shown returns of -1.89% over the past day, 8.13% for the past month, -10.66% over 3 months, -39.24% over 1 year, 11.25% across 3 years, and 22.04% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avonmore Capital & Management Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avonmore Capital & Management Services are 19.95 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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