Avoid lump-sum investments in stock market now, brace for volatility, says Nilesh Shah of Kotak MF

Even as the stock markets enter into the new financial year after a rather disappointing first quarter since January, Nilesh Shah of Kotak mutual fund says that the stock markets will remain choppy going forward. In an interview to CNBC TV18, Nilesh Shah said that investors must avoid lump-sum investments. According to the stock market expert, this is not the right time for lump sum investments for those who are neutral or overweight on equities. “Even for those who are underweight, I would recommend systematic transfer plans,” Nilesh Shah told the channel.

Further, Nilesh Shah said that the downside in the stock markets will be protected given a rebound in earning. At the same time, the upside in the markets could be capped due to political uncertainty. Apart from the domestic political uncertainty, global factors such as rising global crude oil prices and escalation fears of a global trade war could also weigh on the stock markets.

He also advised investors to invest through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plan) to tide over volatility. In his interview, Nilesh Shah said that even the monsoon distribution could affect the stock market’s trajectory. So where should the investors look for value? According to Nilesh Shah, large cap stocks appear to be in a better territory as compared to small and midcap stocks. “Clearly, mid and smallcaps are above ten year historical book value, while large caps are at 5 percent premium to ten-year historical value,” Nilesh Shah noted in the same interview.

Last week, in an interview to ET Now, Nilesh Shah shared his mantra for long-term wealth creation. Shah says that the recipe for long-term wealth creation contains three basic ingredients- long-term investment, regular investment and asset allocation. Nilesh Shah had highlighted the importance of patience in stock market, by citing the example of a mango, which takes about 12 years to fructify.

Further, Shah said that by investing regularly, investors can take advantage by investing at every price. Comparing asset allocation to a balanced diet, Nilesh Shah said that one must have a healthy mix of debt, equity, commodity and currency. Nilesh Shah said that following this basic principle, investors can create long-term wealth.