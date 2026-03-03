Here's the live share price of Avishkar Infra Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Avishkar Infra Realty has gained 131.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 883.68%.
Avishkar Infra Realty’s current P/E of 488.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avishkar Infra Realty
|0
|-2.96
|-9.53
|145.03
|883.68
|177.77
|131.30
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.51
|0.71
|1.98
|12.95
|27.14
|23.64
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.86
|-7.66
|-3.88
|-10.43
|-7.40
|65.75
|56.41
|NBCC (India)
|-5.49
|-10.95
|-21.14
|-13.45
|21.44
|55.61
|21.63
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.60
|-3.97
|-6.98
|-7.07
|-7.00
|10.77
|28.72
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-8.13
|-16.53
|-29.88
|-34.91
|-30.23
|-15.87
|-9.85
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.04
|-15.16
|-30.89
|-20.90
|8.86
|75.31
|46.25
|NCC
|0.67
|-1.80
|-11.19
|-29.54
|-15.13
|18.43
|10.15
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.36
|-0.23
|-9.82
|-3.36
|12.38
|55.20
|37.23
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.62
|-14.63
|-19.86
|-29.18
|-17.19
|-3.44
|-4.95
|PNC Infratech
|-4.61
|-10.16
|-16.11
|-33.77
|-20.35
|-10.47
|-5.02
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-7.71
|-15.15
|-25.81
|-22.48
|12.72
|16.39
|21.02
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-7.98
|-14.82
|-24.83
|-29.07
|-14.71
|11.40
|18.03
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.26
|-6.98
|-24.08
|-36.90
|-29.19
|9.49
|32.31
|AGI Infra
|3.13
|17.36
|12.15
|29.42
|86.21
|84.42
|121.51
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-7.98
|-15.37
|-22.49
|-32.73
|-22.09
|19.26
|2.83
|KNR Constructions
|-4.92
|-18.10
|-14.70
|-34.66
|-40.37
|-21.69
|-9.26
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.75
|-18.76
|-36.73
|-46.71
|-46.06
|-10.27
|12.96
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.29
|-6.84
|-22.36
|-22.28
|5.48
|17.93
|37.63
|Hubtown
|2.81
|-2.47
|-30.91
|-38.34
|6.10
|75.88
|63.61
Over the last one year, Avishkar Infra Realty has gained 883.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Avishkar Infra Realty has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|639.63
|639.48
|10
|656.04
|648.92
|20
|664.07
|639.08
|50
|546.11
|551.32
|100
|385.84
|427.12
|200
|214.26
|284.68
In the latest quarter, Avishkar Infra Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
|Avishkar Infra Realt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:38 AM IST
|Avishkar Infra Realt - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:32 AM IST
|Avishkar Infra Realt - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 15, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
|Avishkar Infra Realt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today On 14Th February, 2026
|Feb 07, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
|Avishkar Infra Realt - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC031230 and registration number is 031230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avishkar Infra Realty is ₹626.90 as on Feb 23, 2026.
The Avishkar Infra Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avishkar Infra Realty is ₹1,404.46 Cr as on Feb 23, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avishkar Infra Realty are ₹626.90 and ₹626.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avishkar Infra Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avishkar Infra Realty is ₹713.95 and 52-week low of Avishkar Infra Realty is ₹60.70 as on Feb 23, 2026.
The Avishkar Infra Realty has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -2.96% for the past month, -9.53% over 3 months, 883.68% over 1 year, 177.77% across 3 years, and 131.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avishkar Infra Realty are 488.62 and 104.27 on Feb 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.