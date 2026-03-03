Facebook Pixel Code
Avishkar Infra Realty Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVISHKAR INFRA REALTY

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Avishkar Infra Realty along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹626.90 Closed
-0.99₹ -6.30
As on Feb 23, 2026, 4:00 PM IST
Avishkar Infra Realty Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹626.90₹626.90
₹626.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹60.70₹713.95
₹626.90
Open Price
₹626.90
Prev. Close
₹633.20
Volume
6

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Avishkar Infra Realty has gained 131.30% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 883.68%.

Avishkar Infra Realty’s current P/E of 488.62x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Avishkar Infra Realty Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avishkar Infra Realty		0-2.96-9.53145.03883.68177.77131.30
Larsen & Toubro		-4.510.711.9812.9527.1423.6422.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.86-7.66-3.88-10.43-7.4065.7556.41
NBCC (India)		-5.49-10.95-21.14-13.4521.4455.6121.63
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.60-3.97-6.98-7.07-7.0010.7728.72
Afcons Infrastructure		-8.13-16.53-29.88-34.91-30.23-15.87-9.85
Cemindia Projects		-3.04-15.16-30.89-20.908.8675.3146.25
NCC		0.67-1.80-11.19-29.54-15.1318.4310.15
Welspun Enterprises		-6.36-0.23-9.82-3.3612.3855.2037.23
Keystone Realtors		-0.62-14.63-19.86-29.18-17.19-3.44-4.95
PNC Infratech		-4.61-10.16-16.11-33.77-20.35-10.47-5.02
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-7.71-15.15-25.81-22.4812.7216.3921.02
Hindustan Construction Company		-7.98-14.82-24.83-29.07-14.7111.4018.03
Man Infraconstruction		-5.26-6.98-24.08-36.90-29.199.4932.31
AGI Infra		3.1317.3612.1529.4286.2184.42121.51
Ashoka Buildcon		-7.98-15.37-22.49-32.73-22.0919.262.83
KNR Constructions		-4.92-18.10-14.70-34.66-40.37-21.69-9.26
HG Infra Engineering		-6.75-18.76-36.73-46.71-46.06-10.2712.96
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.29-6.84-22.36-22.285.4817.9337.63
Hubtown		2.81-2.47-30.91-38.346.1075.8863.61

Over the last one year, Avishkar Infra Realty has gained 883.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.14%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.40%), NBCC (India) (21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Avishkar Infra Realty has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.41%).

Avishkar Infra Realty Financials

Avishkar Infra Realty Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5639.63639.48
10656.04648.92
20664.07639.08
50546.11551.32
100385.84427.12
200214.26284.68

Avishkar Infra Realty Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avishkar Infra Realty remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 65.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Avishkar Infra Realty Corporate Actions

Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 11:44 PM ISTAvishkar Infra Realt - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Feb 15, 2026, 12:38 AM ISTAvishkar Infra Realt - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 15, 2026, 12:32 AM ISTAvishkar Infra Realt - Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 15, 2026, 12:21 AM ISTAvishkar Infra Realt - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today On 14Th February, 2026
Feb 07, 2026, 10:41 PM ISTAvishkar Infra Realt - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.

About Avishkar Infra Realty

Avishkar Infra Realty Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC031230 and registration number is 031230. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Kapil Kothari
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Poojan Mehta
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Reeya Kothari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashil Sanjay Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bikash Tarafdar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avishkar Infra Realty Share Price

What is the share price of Avishkar Infra Realty?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avishkar Infra Realty is ₹626.90 as on Feb 23, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avishkar Infra Realty?

The Avishkar Infra Realty is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avishkar Infra Realty?

The market cap of Avishkar Infra Realty is ₹1,404.46 Cr as on Feb 23, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avishkar Infra Realty?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avishkar Infra Realty are ₹626.90 and ₹626.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avishkar Infra Realty?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avishkar Infra Realty stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avishkar Infra Realty is ₹713.95 and 52-week low of Avishkar Infra Realty is ₹60.70 as on Feb 23, 2026.

How has the Avishkar Infra Realty performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avishkar Infra Realty has shown returns of -0.99% over the past day, -2.96% for the past month, -9.53% over 3 months, 883.68% over 1 year, 177.77% across 3 years, and 131.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avishkar Infra Realty?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avishkar Infra Realty are 488.62 and 104.27 on Feb 23, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

