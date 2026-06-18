Avience Biomedicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2019PLC359158 and registration number is 359158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.