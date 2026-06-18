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Avience Biomedicals Share Price

Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Avience Biomedicals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 18, 2026 and will close on Jun 22, 2026. The price band has been set at 196.00-208.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Avience Biomedicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
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52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
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Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Avience Biomedicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Poly Medicure		3.975.8820.21-14.43-2810.3711.52
Fischer Medical Ventures		-0.34-0.17-5.16-19.95-55.26-23.52-14.86
Tarsons Products		38.3635.7147.8520.56-25.62-21.27-19.42
Borosil Scientific		3.0131.6746.9333.2711.17-0.05-0.03
Laxmi Dental		5.3613.8127.14-13.61-44.71-25.79-16.39
Q-Line Biotech		1.057.397.397.397.392.41.44
Vasa Denticity		-3.94-7.95-7.09-35.49-39.6214.3910.86
Aprameya Engineering		1.31-10.45-29.44-49.77-4.2228.1216.03
Nureca		3.71-11.22-3.76-15.19-13.84-14.62-30.53
QMS Medical Allied Services		21.0230.2443.1916.3825.82-10.42-3.81
Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories		-5.25-13.33-15.25-34.2517.74-10.7410.58
Aakaar Medical Technologies		11.4624.1333.71-0.98-0.35-0.12-0.07
Mohini Health & Hygiene		-5-17.29-13.75-15-44.79-15.223.27
Galaxy Medicare		8.1209.66-3.74-62.38-27.81-17.76

Source: Dion Global

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About Avience Biomedicals

Avience Biomedicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2019PLC359158 and registration number is 359158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharam Deo Choudhary
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ram Nagina Choudhary
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Choudhary
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Janardan Pal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Om Prakash Pal
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Sharma
    Independent Director

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