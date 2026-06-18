Avience Biomedicals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Jun 18, 2026 and will close on Jun 22, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹196.00-208.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Poly Medicure
|3.97
|5.88
|20.21
|-14.43
|-28
|10.37
|11.52
|Fischer Medical Ventures
|-0.34
|-0.17
|-5.16
|-19.95
|-55.26
|-23.52
|-14.86
|Tarsons Products
|38.36
|35.71
|47.85
|20.56
|-25.62
|-21.27
|-19.42
|Borosil Scientific
|3.01
|31.67
|46.93
|33.27
|11.17
|-0.05
|-0.03
|Laxmi Dental
|5.36
|13.81
|27.14
|-13.61
|-44.71
|-25.79
|-16.39
|Q-Line Biotech
|1.05
|7.39
|7.39
|7.39
|7.39
|2.4
|1.44
|Vasa Denticity
|-3.94
|-7.95
|-7.09
|-35.49
|-39.62
|14.39
|10.86
|Aprameya Engineering
|1.31
|-10.45
|-29.44
|-49.77
|-4.22
|28.12
|16.03
|Nureca
|3.71
|-11.22
|-3.76
|-15.19
|-13.84
|-14.62
|-30.53
|QMS Medical Allied Services
|21.02
|30.24
|43.19
|16.38
|25.82
|-10.42
|-3.81
|Vaidya Sane Ayurved Laboratories
|-5.25
|-13.33
|-15.25
|-34.25
|17.74
|-10.74
|10.58
|Aakaar Medical Technologies
|11.46
|24.13
|33.71
|-0.98
|-0.35
|-0.12
|-0.07
|Mohini Health & Hygiene
|-5
|-17.29
|-13.75
|-15
|-44.79
|-15.22
|3.27
|Galaxy Medicare
|8.12
|0
|9.66
|-3.74
|-62.38
|-27.81
|-17.76
Source: Dion Global
Avience Biomedicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/2019 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999DL2019PLC359158 and registration number is 359158. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Medical Equipment & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 28.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global