The share price of InterGlobe Aviation jumped 8.96%, Spicejet gained 4.31%, GMR Airports climbed 4.99%, Global Vectra Helicorp jumped 11.16%, and Dreamfolks Services advanced 13.39% on April 1. The gains followed a clarification by leading oil marketing companies that the sharp aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price spike largely applies to chartered flights, not commercial airlines.

Alongside fuel-related developments, the broader energy market is also seeing new steps toward price risk management. The National Stock Exchange has announced a collaboration with the Indian Gas Exchange to introduce natural gas derivatives based on the GIXI benchmark index, with pricing linked to actual domestic trades. The exchange has already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch these contracts. “By introducing derivatives based on IGX benchmarks, we aim to create risk management tools that are closely aligned with the domestic physical gas market,” said Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE.



ATF price clarification supports buying

The big trigger for the sharp rally was the clarity around jet fuel pricing. Earlier in the day, concerns had emerged after ATF prices in Delhi crossed Rs 2 lakh per kilolitre, marking a record high.

However, various reports indicated that the steep increase applies mainly to fuel used by chartered flights. For commercial airlines, prices have risen by a smaller margin of about 8.5%, taking rates to around Rs 1.04 lakh per kilolitre.

This update eased concerns around a sudden spike in operating costs for domestic carriers. Fuel accounts for a large share of airline expenses, and any sharp increase tends to weigh on stocks. The clarification reduced immediate pressure fears, leading to fresh buying across aviation counters.

At the same time, airlines continue to face higher fuel usage due to longer flight routes caused by airspace restrictions linked to the West Asia conflict.

Leadership change lifts sector mood

Buying interest in IndiGo also got support from leadership changes announced yesterday. The company has named Willie Walsh as its new chief executive. The appointment was seen as a positive step for the airline’s operations and strategy, which set the tone for the broader aviation pack.

As the country’s largest airline, IndiGo often drives sentiment across the sector. Its stock moved close to 9% higher during the session, extending early gains. The rise in the market leader also supported peer stocks, with SpiceJet and others trading firmly in the green.

The upmove was also supported by short covering, as stocks had seen pressure in recent sessions. Once prices began to climb, momentum buying added to the gains through the morning.

Conclusion

The rally in aviation stocks on April 1 was driven by a combination of company-specific and sector-wide developments. The gains were broad-based, with multiple aviation-linked stocks trading higher during the session.