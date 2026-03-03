Here's the live share price of Avi Ansh Textile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Avi Ansh Textile has gained 10.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.56%.
Avi Ansh Textile’s current P/E of 113.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avi Ansh Textile
|0
|-1.29
|0
|13.02
|19.79
|17.36
|10.08
|Alok Industries
|-5.09
|-14.12
|-16.20
|-24.82
|-7.19
|0.15
|-8.98
|Siyaram Silk Mills
|-3.53
|-9.00
|-24.78
|-21.14
|-14.04
|2.97
|19.13
|Borana Weaves
|-6.55
|0.76
|31.39
|74.17
|46.40
|13.55
|7.92
|Donear Industries
|-5.87
|-11.73
|-18.02
|-12.89
|-15.08
|-2.62
|18.82
|Orbit Exports
|-5.52
|-13.40
|-18.36
|-14.72
|6.53
|5.21
|19.30
|Manomay Tex India
|-0.82
|-5.18
|-5.20
|30.36
|36.42
|19.76
|11.37
|BSL
|-2.34
|-8.76
|-23.59
|-27.85
|-22.70
|-9.38
|31.13
|Globale Tessile
|1.28
|-9.79
|-1.43
|-21.89
|-50.91
|-46.82
|-31.54
Over the last one year, Avi Ansh Textile has gained 19.79% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-7.19%), Siyaram Silk Mills (-14.04%), Borana Weaves (46.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Avi Ansh Textile has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-8.98%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (19.13%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.76
|114.61
|10
|114.63
|114.75
|20
|115.18
|115.03
|50
|115.81
|115.15
|100
|114.9
|113.54
|200
|109.34
|109.35
In the latest quarter, Avi Ansh Textile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Avi Ansh Textile fact sheet for more information
Avi Ansh Textile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110DL2005PLC260403 and registration number is 260403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avi Ansh Textile is ₹115.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Avi Ansh Textile is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Avi Ansh Textile is ₹160.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avi Ansh Textile are ₹115.00 and ₹113.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avi Ansh Textile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avi Ansh Textile is ₹123.50 and 52-week low of Avi Ansh Textile is ₹93.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Avi Ansh Textile has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 0.92% for the past month, -0.04% over 3 months, 18.56% over 1 year, 17.36% across 3 years, and 10.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avi Ansh Textile are 113.19 and 3.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.