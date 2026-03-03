Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Avi Ansh Textile Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVI ANSH TEXTILE

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Avi Ansh Textile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.00 Closed
0.88₹ 1.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Avi Ansh Textile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.50₹115.00
₹115.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹93.80₹123.50
₹115.00
Open Price
₹113.50
Prev. Close
₹114.00
Volume
2,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Avi Ansh Textile has gained 10.08% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 18.56%.

Avi Ansh Textile’s current P/E of 113.19x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Avi Ansh Textile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avi Ansh Textile		0-1.29013.0219.7917.3610.08
Alok Industries		-5.09-14.12-16.20-24.82-7.190.15-8.98
Siyaram Silk Mills		-3.53-9.00-24.78-21.14-14.042.9719.13
Borana Weaves		-6.550.7631.3974.1746.4013.557.92
Donear Industries		-5.87-11.73-18.02-12.89-15.08-2.6218.82
Orbit Exports		-5.52-13.40-18.36-14.726.535.2119.30
Manomay Tex India		-0.82-5.18-5.2030.3636.4219.7611.37
BSL		-2.34-8.76-23.59-27.85-22.70-9.3831.13
Globale Tessile		1.28-9.79-1.43-21.89-50.91-46.82-31.54

Over the last one year, Avi Ansh Textile has gained 19.79% compared to peers like Alok Industries (-7.19%), Siyaram Silk Mills (-14.04%), Borana Weaves (46.40%). From a 5 year perspective, Avi Ansh Textile has outperformed peers relative to Alok Industries (-8.98%) and Siyaram Silk Mills (19.13%).

Avi Ansh Textile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Avi Ansh Textile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.76114.61
10114.63114.75
20115.18115.03
50115.81115.15
100114.9113.54
200109.34109.35

Avi Ansh Textile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avi Ansh Textile remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Avi Ansh Textile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Avi Ansh Textile fact sheet for more information

About Avi Ansh Textile

Avi Ansh Textile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/04/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17110DL2005PLC260403 and registration number is 260403. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Weaving. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 134.24 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Anil Kumar Jain
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Geeta Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinay Bansal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. B M Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Avi Ansh Textile Share Price

What is the share price of Avi Ansh Textile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avi Ansh Textile is ₹115.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avi Ansh Textile?

The Avi Ansh Textile is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avi Ansh Textile?

The market cap of Avi Ansh Textile is ₹160.73 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avi Ansh Textile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avi Ansh Textile are ₹115.00 and ₹113.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avi Ansh Textile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avi Ansh Textile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avi Ansh Textile is ₹123.50 and 52-week low of Avi Ansh Textile is ₹93.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Avi Ansh Textile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avi Ansh Textile has shown returns of 0.88% over the past day, 0.92% for the past month, -0.04% over 3 months, 18.56% over 1 year, 17.36% across 3 years, and 10.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avi Ansh Textile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avi Ansh Textile are 113.19 and 3.74 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Avi Ansh Textile News

More Avi Ansh Textile News
icon
Market Pulse