Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
AVG Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60200DL2010PLC198327 and registration number is 198327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of AVG Logistics Ltd. is ₹296.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of AVG Logistics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AVG Logistics Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVG Logistics Ltd. is ₹251.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVG Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVG Logistics Ltd. is ₹289.00 and 52-week low of AVG Logistics Ltd. is ₹59.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.