Here's the live share price of AVG Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AVG Logistics
|-1.55
|0.27
|19.28
|40.02
|-14.50
|-7.60
|1.53
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AVG Logistics has declined 14.50% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, AVG Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|205.38
|204.76
|10
|205.04
|205
|20
|206.48
|203.48
|50
|186.27
|192.15
|100
|170.14
|181.68
|200
|172.01
|187.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AVG Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.89%, FII holding fell to 5.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 04:39 AM IST IST
|AVG Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 04, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|AVG Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|AVG Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 30, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|AVG Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
|Jun 29, 2026, 07:32 PM IST IST
|AVG Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Source: Dion Global
AVG Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60200DL2010PLC198327 and registration number is 198327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVG Logistics is ₹203.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AVG Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AVG Logistics is ₹380.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AVG Logistics are ₹203.60 and ₹202.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVG Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVG Logistics is ₹245.37 and 52-week low of AVG Logistics is ₹128.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The AVG Logistics has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, 0.27% for the past month, 19.28% over 3 months, -14.5% over 1 year, -7.6% across 3 years, and 1.53% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVG Logistics are 14.55 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global