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AVG Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVG LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of AVG Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹203.60 Closed
0.30₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AVG Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹202.00₹203.60
₹203.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.90₹245.37
₹203.60
Open Price
₹202.00
Prev. Close
₹203.00
Volume
4,351

Source: Dion Global

AVG Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AVG Logistics		-1.550.2719.2840.02-14.50-7.601.53
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AVG Logistics has declined 14.50% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, AVG Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

AVG Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AVG Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5205.38204.76
10205.04205
20206.48203.48
50186.27192.15
100170.14181.68
200172.01187.8

Source: Dion Global

AVG Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AVG Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 16.89%, FII holding fell to 5.62%, and public shareholding moved down to 36.27% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AVG Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 04:39 AM IST ISTAVG Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 04, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTAVG Logistics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTAVG Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 30, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTAVG Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
Jun 29, 2026, 07:32 PM IST ISTAVG Logistics - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation

Source: Dion Global

About AVG Logistics

AVG Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60200DL2010PLC198327 and registration number is 198327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.06 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Asha Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Apurva Chamaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Susheel Kumar Tyagi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on AVG Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of AVG Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVG Logistics is ₹203.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is AVG Logistics?

The AVG Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVG Logistics?

The market cap of AVG Logistics is ₹380.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AVG Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AVG Logistics are ₹203.60 and ₹202.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVG Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVG Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVG Logistics is ₹245.37 and 52-week low of AVG Logistics is ₹128.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the AVG Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The AVG Logistics has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, 0.27% for the past month, 19.28% over 3 months, -14.5% over 1 year, -7.6% across 3 years, and 1.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVG Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVG Logistics are 14.55 and 1.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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