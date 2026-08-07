What is the share price of AVG Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVG Logistics is ₹203.60 as on .

What kind of stock is AVG Logistics? The AVG Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVG Logistics? The market cap of AVG Logistics is ₹380.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AVG Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of AVG Logistics are ₹203.60 and ₹202.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVG Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVG Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVG Logistics is ₹245.37 and 52-week low of AVG Logistics is ₹128.90 as on .

How has the AVG Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The AVG Logistics has shown returns of 0.3% over the past day, 0.27% for the past month, 19.28% over 3 months, -14.5% over 1 year, -7.6% across 3 years, and 1.53% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVG Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVG Logistics are 14.55 and 1.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global