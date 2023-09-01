Follow Us

AVG LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹251.65 Closed
-0.83-2.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

AVG Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹250.05₹255.55
₹251.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.90₹289.00
₹251.65
Open Price
₹250.40
Prev. Close
₹253.75
Volume
10,783

AVG Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1254.15
  • R2257.6
  • R3259.65
  • Pivot
    252.1
  • S1248.65
  • S2246.6
  • S3243.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5122.95257.19
  • 10127.71258.51
  • 20118.8260.28
  • 5089.03255.62
  • 10077.91231.71
  • 20069.38189.24

AVG Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67

AVG Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

AVG Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Jun, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About AVG Logistics Ltd.

AVG Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L60200DL2010PLC198327 and registration number is 198327. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motorised road freight transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 432.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pawan Kant
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Asha Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Soni
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Susheel Kumar Tyagi
    Independent Director

FAQs on AVG Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of AVG Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of AVG Logistics Ltd. is ₹296.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of AVG Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of AVG Logistics Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of AVG Logistics Ltd. is 3.3 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of AVG Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVG Logistics Ltd. is ₹251.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVG Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVG Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVG Logistics Ltd. is ₹289.00 and 52-week low of AVG Logistics Ltd. is ₹59.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

