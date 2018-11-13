Avenue Capital to pick up 27% in Arcil

The sale process is likely to be completed by this fiscal.

US-based Avenue Capital will pick up a 27% stake in Asset Reconstruction Company India (Arcil) for an unspecified amount, as existing investors IDFC Bank, Ashmore Capital, FirstRand Bank, Barclays, Singapore’s GIC and Karur Vysya Bank exit the company.

At the end of March 2018, the asset reconstruction company’s (ARC) net worth stood at around Rs 1,700 crore.

Arcil MD and CEO Vinayak Bahuguna said the company has sought the approval of the RBI for the deal.

State Bank of India (SBI), IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank, who together hold 64% share in the company, will hold on to their stakes. If the deal goes through, Avenue Capital will become the largest shareholder in Arcil, overtaking SBI, which has a 20% stake in the company. Avenue manages assets worth around $10 billion at present.

The sale process is likely to be completed by this fiscal.

Bahuguna said Arcil has Rs 500 crore coming in every year as redemption from legacy assets. “We also have Rs 700 crore worth of credit lines, which we are going to increase. With this partnership, we are expecting that we will be able to access pools of capital which hitherto we were not able to,” Bahuguna said, adding that a plan to raise funds ranging between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 1,500 crore is on the cards once the deal goes through. The funds will be raised over the next six months.

Avenue Capital is the latest overseas player to foray into India’s distressed assets market. Earlier, its US peer Blackstone had bought a controlling stake in International Asset Reconstruction Company. International Finance Corp has bought a stake in Encore ARC, while KKR & Co has floated its own ARC. In 2016, Canadian pension fund manager CDPQ had acquired a 20% stake in Edelweiss ARC.

Arcil is interested in buying out stressed assets in the mid-market segment rather than large accounts and these could be from sectors such as steel, textiles, roads and power. “We also have an arrangement with a large global fund in the SME (small and medium enterprises) space,” Bahuguna said. “Any bank which wants to offload its entire SME book, we are there in the market to buy today. These range between Rs 5 crore and Rs 100 crore.”

Accounts with an outstanding debt of `5,000 crore or less are the target market for Arcil.