Here's the live share price of AVENIQUE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|AVENIQUE
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|1.64
|0.98
|Indian Hotels Company
|9.32
|21.07
|20.76
|33.61
|27.65
|31.07
|33.89
|ITC Hotels
|4.25
|8.83
|1.90
|3.10
|-17.37
|-0.80
|-0.48
|Jubilant Foodworks
|7.32
|-0.07
|-5.01
|-4.37
|-22.98
|-3.94
|-10.29
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|9.39
|18.98
|35.78
|62.80
|64.42
|16.74
|9.73
|EIH
|7.36
|2.34
|-5.63
|-7.57
|-21.24
|9.59
|15.18
|Chalet Hotels
|-0.77
|-1.71
|-6.92
|2.11
|-13.62
|11.32
|25.03
|Devyani International
|6.30
|-1.20
|3.51
|6.00
|-17.67
|-12.20
|-3.05
|Travel Food Services
|1.77
|-1.72
|-11.87
|-6.16
|-8.64
|2.97
|1.77
|Ventive Hospitality
|-0.91
|-9.76
|-14.23
|-17.20
|-27.01
|-9.22
|-5.64
|Westlife Foodworld
|10.03
|9.73
|13.33
|32.24
|11.87
|-7.68
|2.04
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|7.50
|6.62
|4.21
|-3.73
|-29.30
|0.79
|15.94
|Sapphire Foods India
|5.31
|-2.70
|4.83
|11.80
|-24.96
|-7.33
|-2.95
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|3.55
|-15.32
|4.17
|32.28
|32.28
|9.77
|5.76
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|1.11
|-6.78
|-1.97
|31.40
|32.01
|-8.72
|-11.35
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|5.97
|-7.65
|-12.04
|5.16
|4.41
|13.30
|10.54
|Juniper Hotels
|4.95
|-5.34
|4.26
|-3.10
|-21.02
|-19.58
|-12.26
|Valor Estate
|3.06
|-8.66
|-25.60
|-40.25
|-42.88
|-23.13
|13.20
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|9.99
|-0.23
|-14.79
|-18.87
|-39.46
|-21.02
|-4.08
|Samhi Hotels
|11.70
|12.37
|-4.40
|5.12
|-13.92
|3.00
|3.24
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, AVENIQUE has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (27.65%), ITC Hotels (-17.37%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.98%). From a 5 year perspective, AVENIQUE has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (33.89%) and ITC Hotels (-0.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.89
|16.82
|10
|4.42
|11.3
|20
|5.15
|8.5
|50
|5.79
|7.41
|100
|7.63
|8.86
|200
|12.58
|14.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, AVENIQUE remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Nov 06, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|AVENIQUE - Extra-Ordinary General Meeting On Monday, December 07, 2026
|Nov 05, 2026, 04:56 PM IST IST
|AVENIQUE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Nov 05, 2026, 04:51 PM IST IST
|AVENIQUE - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Thursday, November 05, 2026
|Oct 31, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|AVENIQUE - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On November 05, 2026
|Oct 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|AVENIQUE - Intimation Of Trading Approval Received From BSE Limited For 5,00,000 Equity Shares Of Rs. 2/- Each
Source: Dion Global
AVENIQUE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH1993PLC071710 and registration number is 071710. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVENIQUE is ₹44.76 as on Nov 06, 2026.
The AVENIQUE is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of AVENIQUE is ₹2.24 Cr as on Nov 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of AVENIQUE are ₹44.76 and ₹44.76.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVENIQUE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVENIQUE is ₹42.63 and 52-week low of AVENIQUE is ₹40.60 as on Nov 06, 2026.
The AVENIQUE has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 1.64% across 3 years, and 0.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVENIQUE are -10.95 and -0.26 on Nov 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global