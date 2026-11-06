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AVENIQUE Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVENIQUE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of AVENIQUE along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.76
5.00₹ 2.13
As on Nov 06, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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AVENIQUE Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.76₹44.76
₹44.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.60₹42.63
₹44.76
Open Price
₹44.76
Prev. Close
₹42.63
Volume
43

Source: Dion Global

AVENIQUE Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
AVENIQUE		5.005.005.005.005.001.640.98
Indian Hotels Company		9.3221.0720.7633.6127.6531.0733.89
ITC Hotels		4.258.831.903.10-17.37-0.80-0.48
Jubilant Foodworks		7.32-0.07-5.01-4.37-22.98-3.94-10.29
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		9.3918.9835.7862.8064.4216.749.73
EIH		7.362.34-5.63-7.57-21.249.5915.18
Chalet Hotels		-0.77-1.71-6.922.11-13.6211.3225.03
Devyani International		6.30-1.203.516.00-17.67-12.20-3.05
Travel Food Services		1.77-1.72-11.87-6.16-8.642.971.77
Ventive Hospitality		-0.91-9.76-14.23-17.20-27.01-9.22-5.64
Westlife Foodworld		10.039.7313.3332.2411.87-7.682.04
Lemon Tree Hotels		7.506.624.21-3.73-29.300.7915.94
Sapphire Foods India		5.31-2.704.8311.80-24.96-7.33-2.95
Waterways Leisure Tourism		3.55-15.324.1732.2832.289.775.76
Restaurant Brands Asia		1.11-6.78-1.9731.4032.01-8.72-11.35
India Tourism Development Corporation		5.97-7.65-12.045.164.4113.3010.54
Juniper Hotels		4.95-5.344.26-3.10-21.02-19.58-12.26
Valor Estate		3.06-8.66-25.60-40.25-42.88-23.1313.20
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		9.99-0.23-14.79-18.87-39.46-21.02-4.08
Samhi Hotels		11.7012.37-4.405.12-13.923.003.24

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, AVENIQUE has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (27.65%), ITC Hotels (-17.37%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.98%). From a 5 year perspective, AVENIQUE has underperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (33.89%) and ITC Hotels (-0.48%).

AVENIQUE Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

AVENIQUE Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.8916.82
104.4211.3
205.158.5
505.797.41
1007.638.86
20012.5814.03

Source: Dion Global

AVENIQUE Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, AVENIQUE remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 4.78% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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AVENIQUE Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Nov 06, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTAVENIQUE - Extra-Ordinary General Meeting On Monday, December 07, 2026
Nov 05, 2026, 04:56 PM IST ISTAVENIQUE - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Nov 05, 2026, 04:51 PM IST ISTAVENIQUE - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On Thursday, November 05, 2026
Oct 31, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTAVENIQUE - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors To Be Held On November 05, 2026
Oct 29, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTAVENIQUE - Intimation Of Trading Approval Received From BSE Limited For 5,00,000 Equity Shares Of Rs. 2/- Each

Source: Dion Global

About AVENIQUE

AVENIQUE Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900MH1993PLC071710 and registration number is 071710. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ravikumar Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Purvikkumar Bhagvanbhai Patel
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Heena Prajapati
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinit Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Neha Kanwar Bhati
    Independent Director

FAQs on AVENIQUE Share Price

What is the share price of AVENIQUE?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVENIQUE is ₹44.76 as on Nov 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is AVENIQUE?

The AVENIQUE is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVENIQUE?

The market cap of AVENIQUE is ₹2.24 Cr as on Nov 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of AVENIQUE?

Today’s highest and lowest price of AVENIQUE are ₹44.76 and ₹44.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVENIQUE?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVENIQUE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVENIQUE is ₹42.63 and 52-week low of AVENIQUE is ₹40.60 as on Nov 06, 2026.

How has the AVENIQUE performed historically in terms of returns?

The AVENIQUE has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 1.64% across 3 years, and 0.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVENIQUE?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVENIQUE are -10.95 and -0.26 on Nov 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

AVENIQUE News

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