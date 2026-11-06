What is the share price of AVENIQUE? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for AVENIQUE is ₹44.76 as on .

What kind of stock is AVENIQUE? The AVENIQUE is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of AVENIQUE? The market cap of AVENIQUE is ₹2.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of AVENIQUE? Today’s highest and lowest price of AVENIQUE are ₹44.76 and ₹44.76.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of AVENIQUE? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which AVENIQUE stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of AVENIQUE is ₹42.63 and 52-week low of AVENIQUE is ₹40.60 as on .

How has the AVENIQUE performed historically in terms of returns? The AVENIQUE has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 1.64% across 3 years, and 0.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of AVENIQUE? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of AVENIQUE are -10.95 and -0.26 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global