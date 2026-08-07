Here's the live share price of Aveer Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aveer Foods
|0.82
|11.41
|0.13
|9.21
|-21.66
|12.67
|22.57
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Aveer Foods has declined 21.66% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Aveer Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|605.98
|605.57
|10
|602.83
|600.53
|20
|580.99
|588.83
|50
|564.31
|571.08
|100
|546.61
|572.14
|200
|610.48
|595.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Aveer Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Aveer Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Aveer Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Aveer Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
|May 28, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Aveer Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
|May 28, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|Aveer Foods - Submission Of Non-Applicability Certificate Under Reg. 23 Of LODR 2015.
Source: Dion Global
Aveer Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15549PN2019PLC183457 and registration number is 183457. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aveer Foods is ₹615.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aveer Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aveer Foods is ₹275.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aveer Foods are ₹615.00 and ₹615.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aveer Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aveer Foods is ₹824.50 and 52-week low of Aveer Foods is ₹475.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Aveer Foods has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, 11.41% for the past month, 0.13% over 3 months, -21.66% over 1 year, 12.67% across 3 years, and 22.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aveer Foods are 77.35 and 5.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global