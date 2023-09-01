Follow Us

Aveer Foods Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AVEER FOODS LTD.

Sector : Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹453.00 Closed
4.9821.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Aveer Foods Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹432.00₹453.05
₹453.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹140.25₹659.05
₹453.00
Open Price
₹453.00
Prev. Close
₹431.50
Volume
1,340

Aveer Foods Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1460.03
  • R2467.07
  • R3481.08
  • Pivot
    446.02
  • S1438.98
  • S2424.97
  • S3417.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 544.46416.8
  • 1022.23414.19
  • 2011.12416.55
  • 504.45430.01
  • 1002.22428.47
  • 2001.110

Aveer Foods Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.783.9512.03-13.00103.78103.78103.78
-1.26-3.010.3516.7111.1435.4894.09
-0.63-6.66-2.892.6720.9819.1637.02
-1.7312.5134.8432.0217.68108.45106.52
3.191.917.0530.798.9460.1160.11
3.060.8227.7335.3353.7453.7453.74
-0.64-1.3211.689.26-7.74-1.08-17.12
2.493.88-2.0212.700.9615.8315.83
1.69-2.70-2.89-4.1621.93265.24592.07
6.927.4315.7431.94-5.08-10.19-10.19
-0.8416.2833.23102.21200.8574.9674.96
0.50-0.0743.3852.7835.2721.4921.49
-4.0117.6342.9782.6133.4938.5262.09
22.5026.8530.6230.6230.6230.6230.62
2.49-1.1624.9848.3849.93197.93299.78
2.761.1322.0376.1054.5243.19-16.50
-2.3613.8798.86149.1582.4689.78-35.35
0.210.530.9522.4276.50175.1664.61
4.349.9718.9519.7016.3655.68-17.98
-1.70-4.240.193.147.60289.74385.59

Aveer Foods Ltd. Share Holdings

Aveer Foods Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Aveer Foods Ltd.

Aveer Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15549PN2019PLC183457 and registration number is 183457. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vijaykumar Chandulal Kankaliya
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajitkumar Harichand Mandlecha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Hiralal Lunkad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Vijaykumar Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aveer Foods Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Aveer Foods Ltd.?

The market cap of Aveer Foods Ltd. is ₹182.48 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Aveer Foods Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Aveer Foods Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Aveer Foods Ltd. is 11.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Aveer Foods Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aveer Foods Ltd. is ₹453.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aveer Foods Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aveer Foods Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aveer Foods Ltd. is ₹659.05 and 52-week low of Aveer Foods Ltd. is ₹140.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

