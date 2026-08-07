What is the share price of Aveer Foods? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aveer Foods is ₹615.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Aveer Foods? The Aveer Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aveer Foods? The market cap of Aveer Foods is ₹275.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Aveer Foods? Today’s highest and lowest price of Aveer Foods are ₹615.00 and ₹615.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aveer Foods? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aveer Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aveer Foods is ₹824.50 and 52-week low of Aveer Foods is ₹475.50 as on .

How has the Aveer Foods performed historically in terms of returns? The Aveer Foods has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, 11.41% for the past month, 0.13% over 3 months, -21.66% over 1 year, 12.67% across 3 years, and 22.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aveer Foods? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aveer Foods are 77.35 and 5.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global