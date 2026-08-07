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Aveer Foods Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVEER FOODS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Aveer Foods along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹615.00 Closed
-0.81₹ -5.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Aveer Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹615.00₹615.00
₹615.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹475.50₹824.50
₹615.00
Open Price
₹615.00
Prev. Close
₹620.00
Volume
10

Source: Dion Global

Aveer Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aveer Foods		0.8211.410.139.21-21.6612.6722.57
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Aveer Foods has declined 21.66% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Aveer Foods has outperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Aveer Foods Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Aveer Foods Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5605.98605.57
10602.83600.53
20580.99588.83
50564.31571.08
100546.61572.14
200610.48595.2

Source: Dion Global

Aveer Foods Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aveer Foods remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Aveer Foods Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTAveer Foods - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 14, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTAveer Foods - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTAveer Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in RTA
May 28, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTAveer Foods - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates
May 28, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTAveer Foods - Submission Of Non-Applicability Certificate Under Reg. 23 Of LODR 2015.

Source: Dion Global

About Aveer Foods

Aveer Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/04/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15549PN2019PLC183457 and registration number is 183457. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 143.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.48 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajkumar Chordia
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Vishal Chordia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anand Chordia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bapu Gavhane
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vijaykumar Kankaliya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Lunkad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ajitkumar Mandlecha
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Samruddhi Mehta
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Radhakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Anil Lamba
    Independent Director

FAQs on Aveer Foods Share Price

What is the share price of Aveer Foods?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aveer Foods is ₹615.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aveer Foods?

The Aveer Foods is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aveer Foods?

The market cap of Aveer Foods is ₹275.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aveer Foods?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aveer Foods are ₹615.00 and ₹615.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aveer Foods?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aveer Foods stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aveer Foods is ₹824.50 and 52-week low of Aveer Foods is ₹475.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Aveer Foods performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aveer Foods has shown returns of -0.81% over the past day, 11.41% for the past month, 0.13% over 3 months, -21.66% over 1 year, 12.67% across 3 years, and 22.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aveer Foods?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aveer Foods are 77.35 and 5.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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