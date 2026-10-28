Here's the live share price of Avax along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Avax
|-4.52
|54.37
|-1.02
|-1.98
|126.24
|42.47
|23.66
|Garware Technical Fibres
|1.31
|-2.78
|2.08
|21.83
|-3.11
|6.01
|2.18
|Kusumgar
|-4.01
|-10.29
|-2.89
|-8.55
|-8.55
|-3.04
|-1.84
|Sanathan Textiles
|-6.73
|-5.71
|2.14
|5.03
|0.34
|7.81
|4.62
|Jindal Worldwide
|-3.77
|-25.61
|-7.07
|38.56
|-1.60
|-20.24
|7.07
|Aayush Art and Bullion
|0.75
|1.14
|12.26
|12.58
|31.57
|211.00
|118.42
|GHCL Textiles
|0.72
|-11.66
|4.23
|37.58
|53.52
|17.86
|10.82
|Voith Paper Fabrics India
|3.26
|-2.63
|-5.90
|-10.28
|-24.72
|-6.21
|2.96
|True Green Bio Energy
|6.98
|2.40
|4.25
|31.41
|158.29
|81.44
|52.06
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-4.11
|-7.60
|-7.97
|-13.88
|1.63
|-12.33
|-12.93
|Birla Cotsyn (India)
|-5.61
|21.97
|-35.94
|-22.58
|-22.58
|-8.18
|-4.99
|VTM
|-7.83
|13.29
|-33.81
|-44.75
|-34.47
|21.08
|20.12
|Kesoram Industries
|12.68
|19.22
|19.11
|29.30
|155.34
|-44.42
|-27.20
|Bhilwara Technical Textiles
|-6.07
|-11.00
|-25.05
|5.01
|-13.23
|8.08
|20.92
|RRIL
|-1.92
|-1.60
|-12.39
|-9.71
|-25.81
|-7.11
|4.91
|Globus Power Generation
|-7.31
|7.81
|38.00
|20.46
|7.61
|4.31
|-24.27
|Alpine Texworld
|7.04
|-16.12
|-47.28
|-59.15
|-59.15
|-25.80
|-16.39
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-8.15
|-20.63
|-28.38
|-19.89
|-28.36
|-23.01
|-20.34
|Game Changers Texfab
|-9.83
|-20.74
|-16.41
|-26.38
|-26.61
|-9.80
|-6.00
|Premco Global
|-1.01
|-1.04
|5.73
|-9.07
|-12.58
|-1.73
|-4.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Avax has gained 126.24% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-3.11%), Kusumgar (-8.55%), Sanathan Textiles (0.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Avax has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.18%) and Kusumgar (-1.84%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|54.51
|52.51
|10
|51.3
|50.38
|20
|43.02
|46.44
|50
|43.25
|44.27
|100
|46.95
|43.22
|200
|37.66
|36.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Avax saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 10, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Avax Apparels - Statement Of Grievance Redressal Mechanism As Per Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
|Oct 10, 2026, 06:56 PM IST IST
|Avax Apparels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 06, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Avax Apparels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Sep 19, 2026, 04:40 AM IST IST
|Avax Apparels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
|Sep 19, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Avax Apparels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101DL2005PLC137127 and registration number is 137127. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avax is ₹50.48 as on Oct 27, 2026.
The Avax is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Avax is ₹41.97 Cr as on Oct 27, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Avax are ₹50.48 and ₹50.48.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avax stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avax is ₹58.28 and 52-week low of Avax is ₹22.30 as on Oct 27, 2026.
The Avax has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 54.37% for the past month, -1.02% over 3 months, 126.24% over 1 year, 42.47% across 3 years, and 23.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avax are 14.14 and 5.38 on Oct 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global