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Avax Share Price

NSE
BSE

AVAX

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles
Theme
SME
Index
BSE SME IPO

Here's the live share price of Avax along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹50.48
0.50₹ 0.25
As on Oct 27, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Avax Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹50.48₹50.48
₹50.48
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.30₹58.28
₹50.48
Open Price
₹50.48
Prev. Close
₹50.23
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Avax Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Avax		-4.5254.37-1.02-1.98126.2442.4723.66
Garware Technical Fibres		1.31-2.782.0821.83-3.116.012.18
Kusumgar		-4.01-10.29-2.89-8.55-8.55-3.04-1.84
Sanathan Textiles		-6.73-5.712.145.030.347.814.62
Jindal Worldwide		-3.77-25.61-7.0738.56-1.60-20.247.07
Aayush Art and Bullion		0.751.1412.2612.5831.57211.00118.42
GHCL Textiles		0.72-11.664.2337.5853.5217.8610.82
Voith Paper Fabrics India		3.26-2.63-5.90-10.28-24.72-6.212.96
True Green Bio Energy		6.982.404.2531.41158.2981.4452.06
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-4.11-7.60-7.97-13.881.63-12.33-12.93
Birla Cotsyn (India)		-5.6121.97-35.94-22.58-22.58-8.18-4.99
VTM		-7.8313.29-33.81-44.75-34.4721.0820.12
Kesoram Industries		12.6819.2219.1129.30155.34-44.42-27.20
Bhilwara Technical Textiles		-6.07-11.00-25.055.01-13.238.0820.92
RRIL		-1.92-1.60-12.39-9.71-25.81-7.114.91
Globus Power Generation		-7.317.8138.0020.467.614.31-24.27
Alpine Texworld		7.04-16.12-47.28-59.15-59.15-25.80-16.39
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-8.15-20.63-28.38-19.89-28.36-23.01-20.34
Game Changers Texfab		-9.83-20.74-16.41-26.38-26.61-9.80-6.00
Premco Global		-1.01-1.045.73-9.07-12.58-1.73-4.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Avax has gained 126.24% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-3.11%), Kusumgar (-8.55%), Sanathan Textiles (0.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Avax has outperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (2.18%) and Kusumgar (-1.84%).

Avax Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Avax Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
554.5152.51
1051.350.38
2043.0246.44
5043.2544.27
10046.9543.22
20037.6636.55

Source: Dion Global

Avax Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Avax saw a rise in promoter holding to 53.04%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Avax Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 10, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTAvax Apparels - Statement Of Grievance Redressal Mechanism As Per Regulation 13(3) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Discl
Oct 10, 2026, 06:56 PM IST ISTAvax Apparels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 06, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTAvax Apparels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Sep 19, 2026, 04:40 AM IST ISTAvax Apparels - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Sep 19, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTAvax Apparels - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Avax

Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/06/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U14101DL2005PLC137127 and registration number is 137127. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 41.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harinderpal Singh Sodhi
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Deepak Kumar
    Joint Managing Director
  • Ms. Deepika Garg
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Srivastava
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Rajat Goel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Ms. Shruti Shri Agnihotri
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Avax Share Price

What is the share price of Avax?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avax is ₹50.48 as on Oct 27, 2026.

What kind of stock is Avax?

The Avax is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avax?

The market cap of Avax is ₹41.97 Cr as on Oct 27, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Avax?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Avax are ₹50.48 and ₹50.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avax?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avax stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avax is ₹58.28 and 52-week low of Avax is ₹22.30 as on Oct 27, 2026.

How has the Avax performed historically in terms of returns?

The Avax has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 54.37% for the past month, -1.02% over 3 months, 126.24% over 1 year, 42.47% across 3 years, and 23.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avax?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avax are 14.14 and 5.38 on Oct 27, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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