What is the share price of Avax? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avax is ₹50.48 as on .

What kind of stock is Avax? The Avax is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Avax? The market cap of Avax is ₹41.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Avax? Today’s highest and lowest price of Avax are ₹50.48 and ₹50.48.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avax? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avax stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avax is ₹58.28 and 52-week low of Avax is ₹22.30 as on .

How has the Avax performed historically in terms of returns? The Avax has shown returns of 0.5% over the past day, 54.37% for the past month, -1.02% over 3 months, 126.24% over 1 year, 42.47% across 3 years, and 23.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Avax? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Avax are 14.14 and 5.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global