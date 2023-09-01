What is the Market Cap of Avasara Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Avasara Finance Ltd. is ₹10.55 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avasara Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Avasara Finance Ltd. is 2110.0 and PB ratio of Avasara Finance Ltd. is 4.71 as on .

What is the share price of Avasara Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avasara Finance Ltd. is ₹21.10 as on .