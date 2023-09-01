Follow Us

AVASARA FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹21.10 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Avasara Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.10₹21.10
₹21.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.81₹21.10
₹21.10
Open Price
₹21.10
Prev. Close
₹21.10
Volume
0

Avasara Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R121.1
  • R221.1
  • R321.1
  • Pivot
    21.1
  • S121.1
  • S221.1
  • S321.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.3620.63
  • 1012.3720.19
  • 2012.9319.47
  • 5016.5117.97
  • 10014.5616.62
  • 20011.6715.2

Avasara Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9816.907.3845.02-9.05-19.31
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Avasara Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Avasara Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Avasara Finance Ltd.

Avasara Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/05/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899MH1994PLC216417 and registration number is 216417. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sabarinath Gopala Krishnan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Naresh Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Prasad Bontha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Sanjay Prabhu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Valmeekanathan Subramaiam
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Avasara Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Avasara Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Avasara Finance Ltd. is ₹10.55 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Avasara Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Avasara Finance Ltd. is 2110.0 and PB ratio of Avasara Finance Ltd. is 4.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Avasara Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Avasara Finance Ltd. is ₹21.10 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Avasara Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Avasara Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Avasara Finance Ltd. is ₹21.10 and 52-week low of Avasara Finance Ltd. is ₹11.81 as on Aug 28, 2023.

